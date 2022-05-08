Filipino moms in UAE share proudest moments with their family

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, The Filipino Times spoke to several moms as they take a look back at some of the most memorable moments that made them proud and fulfilled as full-fledged mothers.

Roxane Negrillo highlighted that her sense of fulfillment as a mother stems from the deep conversations she now enjoys with her son, Marcus. She shared that listening to your kid and empowering them by allowing them to make their own choices helps to build their confidence and make them feel more accomplished as early as they can in life.

“Since my son is in the pre-teen stage, my motherhood journey has transitioned into the ‘forward looking’ stage. It amazes me on how my relationship with my son is evolving, it’s more friendship than caregiving. We plan many things together from vacations to movies and even restaurants to dine. Marcus is a curious and discerning boy, I’m always fascinated on the depth of our conversations — how he views the world, what he likes and dislikes. I listen more to him — empathizing more on how he feels, acknowledging situations rather than judging them. I’m very careful not to gaslight him because he is on a sensitive life stage and I would like to encourage his independence by enabling him to make his own choices. My role now as his mother is to teach him about important life skills as well as problem-solving so he can achieve his own sense of accomplishment,” said Negrillo.

Malou Prado shared that she’s thankful enough that she managed to keep her family safe and healthy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Proudest moment as a Mom is when I see my kids are all in good health especially this time of the pandemic. I am more proudest if we were together as ‘’family bonding” every weekend and I thank God for giving me and my husband Robert our lovely 3 daughters: Kathleen, Kassandra, and Kenzie,” said Prado.

Dr. Aileen Villanueva shared that she felt fulfilled when she saw how her daughter takes care of her grandchild and felt grateful seeing how far her kids have progressed in their own lives.

“I feel really proud whenever I see my daughter as a mother herself, performing better than I did, as compared to how I took care of her and her brothers when they were still young. I’m so proud as their mother for what they have become: Adrian will soon be a doctor, Angelo’s now a pilot, and Alyssa and Alfonso are both entrepreneurs in different fields. Through the years, what amazed me as well as how I can be a mother for all, and not only for my children,” said Dr. Villanueva.

Dr. Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi feels proud whenever people notice that her kids are very well-mannered, courteous, and kind.

“My proudest moment as a mom is when people recognize and appreciate the good deeds and ethics of my children. I have nurtured my children with the values and importance of living a happy and positive life humbly as we can,” said Dr. Alvero-Al Mahdi.

Agnes Marelid states that her fulfillment as a mom stems from serving as her sons’ soundboard as she feels both of them find peace whenever they confide in her.

“My proudest moment as a mom is when my two sons would come up to me and share to me their innermost pain, personal challenges and anxieties. It makes me feel like I can be a solace for them, that I am someone they can lean on when life is hard. When they do that, I feel like I have somehow succeeded as a mother and I feel proud for the trust they gave me,” said Marelid.

For her part, Tricia Jimenea said that motherhood taught her the value of doing and giving more, surpassing what you initially thought were your peaks and limits from before.

“Every mom’s ability to keep giving more. Even when you think you’ve reached the maximum that you can offer, when situations call for it, every mom I’m grateful to know just pulls the strength to show up and be fully present to answer her family’s needs,” said Jimenea.