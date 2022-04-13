Knights of Rizal holds knighting, elevation ceremonies in Dubai

Knights of Rizal Emarat Dubai Chapter recently held their knighting, elevation, and award ceremonies to recognize the achievements, contributions, and outstanding performances of the Illustrious members of Knights of Rizal.

The Knights of Rizal, Emarat Dubai Chapter with the leadership of its Chapter Commander Sir Orandantes M. Delizo, KCR, and with all the Trustees and Members had shown the true spirit of teamwork, and camaraderie, inspired by the teachings and aspiration of Dr. Jose Rizal by accomplishing another milestone of successful events.

The Knights of Rizal Emarat Dubai Chapter had accomplished three significant events in a short period. Last February 11, 2022, the Knights of Rizal Emarat Dubai Chapter was invited to be the official Flag Bearer of the Philippine National Day Parade at World Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE. It was participated by Sir Orandantes M. Delizo, KCR Chapter Commander, Sir Salibel M. Jatulla KOR, Deputy Chapter Commander, Sir Gerry I. Ligutan KOR, Chancellor, Sir Conrado Quizon KR, Member, and Sir Rudy Parilla, Jr. KR Member.

The event also witnessed the awarding of winners of Rizal Schools Essay Writing Competition. On March 17, 2022, Knights of Rizal Emarat Dubai Chapter hosted the Rizal Schools Essay writing competition and participated by ten candidates from different schools like Al Alfiah Filipino Private School and The New Filipino Private School. Having the Theme “Rizal Beyond Borders, Our Responsibility, Our Future,” all ten finalists shared their talents and skills in the said essay writing competition.

On March 25, 2022, the Knights of Rizal Emarat Dubai Chapter conducted its successful event in Knighting, Elevation, and Award Ceremonies. The first part of the program started at 6:00 pm and was followed by the second part with the Procession/Floral Offering for the National Hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal by the Trustees & Wife/Partner/Guest. It was followed by the Rizal Invocation led by Sir Conrado R. Quizon, KR (Member), The Recital of Rizalist Code of Ethics by Sir Herbert Joseph Flores, KR (Member), and the Rizal Oath by Sir Emil D. Sarrol, KR (Member).

The Philippine National Anthem was played, followed by the Pledge to the Flag by Sir Rudy Parilla, Jr. KR (Member). Everybody was welcomed through the Welcome Remarks of Sir Orandantes M. Delizo, KCR, Chapter Commander, and everybody was entertained by Alvin and Pinky on a very meaningful song entitled “Dakilang Lahi.” After that beautiful vocal rendition, everybody had been inspired by Sir Gerardo V. Calderon, KGCR, Supreme Commander of His Special Inspiring Message. As Sir Dr. Zane M. Thirlwall, KGCR, Regional Commander, MEAR shared his inspiring message. The fire keeps on burning, and it was fueled more when Sir Blesil D. Apduhan KCR, Area Commander UAE, Qatar, and Oman, shared a message as the Area Commander, which enlightened more the role of the Knights of Rizal with more emphasis to the new Postulants. And the congratulatory message from the Consulate General of Dubai, Hon. Renato N. Dueňas, Jr., Consul General Dubai delivered by Vice Consul Elizabeth Ramos, gives more meaning to said events.

After inspiring messages, Sir Gabriel John D. Rimando, KOR Chapter Pursuivant, presented the winner and awardees during the Rizal School Essay Writing Competition. Out of Ten finalists, Johan J. Maxilom was awarded 3rd runner up, Andrea Pabona as the 2nd runner up, Gianna Roselle Vida as the 1st runner up, and Angelei Louise Limpin Winner on Rizal Schools Essay Writing Competition.

It was followed by the Initiation of All-New Postulants.

Sir Blesil D. Apduhan led the Knighthood Ceremonies, KCR, Area Commander UAE, Qatar, & Oman, with Sir David John S. P KCR, Deputy Area Commander UAE, Qatar, & Oman, and Sir Orandantes M. Delizo, Chapter Commander. The Ceremony was started solemnly with the new Postulants, namely Alphy G. Abapo, Clint Alain M. D’Lonsod, Genmar Velasco, Jay Rey Patricio, Lloyd L. Dakay, Roy F. Silvano, and Ruben C. Ningasca. After a thorough examination of conscience and commitment, the new Postulants was Dubbed and awarded with its First Degree. After the Dubbing of the new KR, it was followed by the induction of the new KOR and granted with their Second Degree. Medal of recognition was also awarded to the Sir Knights, who shared their valuable contribution to the organization.

The whole program was actively spearheaded by its Emarat Dubai Chapter Trustees; Sir Orandantes M. Delizo, KCR, (Chapter Commander), Sir Salibel M. Jatulla, KOR, (Deputy Chapter Commander), Sir Gerry I. Ligutan, KOR, (Chapter Chancellor), Sir Gabriel John D. Rimando, KOR, (Chapter Pursuivant), Sir Aldrin Jay B. Dinglasa, (KOR Chapter Exchequer), Sir Mike Ziegler, KOR, (Chapter Archivist), Sir Erwin D. Manubag, KOR, (Chapter Auditor), Sir Jay Luague, KR, (Deputy Chapter Exchequer), and Sir Cornell Wallace, Jr. KOR, (Deputy Chapter Pursuivant), with its Chapter Council Advisers; Sir Blesil D. Apduhan, KCR, (Area Commander), Sir David John S. P, KCR, (Deputy Area Commander), Sir Louie James Bendanillo, KCR, (Adviser), and Sir Renato N. Duenas, Jr. (Adviser). With the untiring support of all Emarat Dubai Chapter Members; Sir Conrado R. Quizon, KR (Member), Sir Emil D. Sarrol, KR (Member), Sir Herbert Joseph M. Flores, KR (Member), Sir Rudy Parilla, Jr. Kr (Member), Sir Ericson P. Reyes, KR (Member), Sir Melvin D. Vargas, KR (Member), Sir Mark Mendoza, KR (Member), and Sir Wendell Castro, KOR (Member).

The program was officially concluded by Sir Salibel M. Jatulla, KOR, Deputy Chapter Commander.