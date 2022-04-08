WATCH: PH expresses gratitude to UAE’s support in astounding success of PH’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Philippines has expressed gratitude to the UAE for its support to make the country’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai an astounding success with a musical video.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana wrote the storyline for the video, which was an adaptation of the Expo 2020 Dubai’s official song ‘This is our Time’ sung with an original rendition by the Dubai Vocal Ensemble. It used Filipino indigenous instruments to add the Filipino music flair to it. Hussain Al Jassmi, Almas and Mayssa Karaa sung the original version.

The video encapsulates the entire six-month journey of the Philippine pavilion ‘Bangkota’ at the world’s biggest fair, with its main highlight in February when the country celebrated its National Day at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

During the event, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, had granted high honours to Filipino medical frontline workers for serving in the fight against coronavirus in the UAE. His Highness also said that he is happy to have Filipinos have a home in the UAE.

“The UAE benefits from the skills of Filipino workers and is happy to have them,” said His Highness.

Also, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had received a message from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, dealing with ways of consolidating bilateral relations.

The message was delivered to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, by the Philippine delegation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In November 2021, Sheikh Abdullah met Teodoro Locsin, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, at Expo 2020 Dubai. Both of them reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further develop joint cooperation across various sectors.

In December 2021, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez, while attending the Global Business Forum (GBF) Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) hosted at Expo Dubai 2020, proposed stronger trade and investment ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Over 50 top Filipino music celebrities were invited by Expo to perform during the event. The Philippine pavilion had wooed more than one million visitors.

Mangrove Philippines Cuisine, the Philippine pavilion’s official restaurant, had bagged the Favorite Casual Dining Restaurant award at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The Philippines pavilion also witnessed a plethora of events that highlight authentic Filipino cuisine, culture, and talent, including the Philippines Food Festival, Embassy Bangkota Apex Speaker Series (E-BASS), and more.

The Philippines pavilion — inspired by the coral reef or Bangkota with black mesh screens that shaded the interior areas filled with food zones, performance venues and exhibition spaces — was managed by hundreds of dedicated Filipino volunteers.