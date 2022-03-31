WATCH: Another ‘spaceship’ lands at Dubai’s Museum of the Future?

Another drone-like aerial vehicle was seen landing at Dubai’s Museum of the Future in a new viral video on Instagram.

The video clip has garnered over 1.5 million likes on Instagram, as of this posting.

In the attention-grabbing footage, the upper part of the Museum of the Future opens up to welcome the aerial vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mostafa Eldiasty ® (@100.pixels)

A similar video was released by Dubai Media Office to promote the official opening of the Museum on February 22.

It was not mentioned if the clip is a computer-generated imagery. However, it gives a glimpse of how the Museum of the Future aims to take visitors on a journey to what a 2071-UAE would look like.

The 77-meter tall architectural marvel will provide the largest platform in the region to study, envision and design the future. It is a novel scientific and intellectual center, where the brightest talents in the fields of science, technology, research and innovation will converge to discover solutions to tomorrow’s world.

During its opening, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said: “The Museum of the Future is a message of hope… a global scientific platform … and an integrated institutional framework to shape a better future for all of us.”

“It embodies the active human imagination, and the Emirati will that continues to excel the world. The Museum will be a forum for great minds, scientists, thinkers and experts from around the world,” His Highness added.

Entry ticket to the Museum of Future is priced at AED 145. Children, people of determination, and Emirati senior citizens can enter the Museum for free.