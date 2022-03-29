From manicurist to salon owner: OFW single mom of two now earns triple her salary

Yolanda Romero’s story is something many OFWs would want to have; a literal “from rags to riches” fairytale.

As a single mom of two, Yolanda paved her way and took that leap of faith as she left her two kids back then, when they were still both in high school. Now, Yolanda proudly shares that the two have already graduated in college.

When Yolanda flew all the way to Morocco in Africa, she started as a manicurist at a salon in Rabat, and eventually transferred to the Moroccan port city of Tangier.

Her journey sure was not easy. She bravely admitted that her first few years working in a new country was full with challenges.

“Isipin mo iniwan ko ang mga anak ko, nangutang ako sa agency para sa PHP50,000 kasi wala akong perang pambayad. Sa pitong buwan nagbabayad ako niyan, ang suweldo ko diretso sa agency. After that, two months pa lang nakaka-sahod, nanay ko namatay,” she recalled as per an interview with the Philippine News Agency.

Yolanda also shared how she was left hanging by her former employer when she found out that her social security fund was not processed, after 10 years of working for them.

She stated: “Hindi ako binigyan ng papel, nagtiwala lang ako noon at kumpyansa sa amo. Noong dumating ‘yong pandemic doon ko nalaman na wala pala akong CNSS (Caisse Nationale de Sécurité Sociale) o ‘yong insurance nila.”

Finally, Yolanda had the guts to leave her former employer as she unveils a new quest of opening a small salon at her rented home, which now attracts former clients, helping her generate thrice compared to her previous salary.

She is now her own boss.

“Ang kinikita ko noon sa salon maliit kumpara sa ipinangako sa akin noong una kong pasok. Ngayon, salamat naman at ang kinikita ko sa small business ko triple pa sa suweldo ko ngayon,” Yolanda told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

“Mayroon na rin akong business ID. Direkta ‘yong mga kliyente ko kaya marami rin akong natutulungan kasi marami na talaga akong kilalang Moroccan,” she added.

Yolanda then proceeded to reminisce her hardships during her employment: “Ngayon naawa ako sa mga taga-salon kasi naaalala ko ‘yong buhay ko dati sa kanila. Ako noon kahit may sakit ‘pag tinawagan ako walang excuse, may client ka, gagawa ka pa rin kahit nahihilo ka o inaapoy ka ng lagnat– lahat ‘yon pinagdaanan ko.”

According to Yolanda, she let the improper treatments slip away as she was unaware of her rights at first. She shared how her boss responded that she was not in her home country, when Yolanda asked for a salary raise.

“For how many years nagtiis ako nang ganoon kasi hindi ko alam ang Morocco, wala pang Embassy noon para mahingan ng tulong,” she said.

However, Yolanda is thankful and optimistic that assistance would be easier to access for the over 4,000 Filipinos in Morocco now since the reopening of the Philippine Embassy in Rabat.

“Talagang kawawa ang mga Pilipino noon kaya salamat nalang at nagkaroon na ng Embassy dito, may malalapitan na kami hindi na kawawa,” she uttered.

As this OFW single mom continue to embark in her new journey, she said that she would not stop anytime soon because she has big dreams for her family, especially for her two kids.

“Noong nasa Pilipinas,17 years akong manikurista, mahirap kumbaga dino-doble ko na ‘yong kayod ko halos gawin ko nang araw ‘yong gabi pero ang kita hindi pa rin sapat.Thank God,ngayon nakatapos na ‘yong dalawang anak ko,” she narrated.

Yolanda is currently funding a house in the Philippines that she is building for her kids.

“Hanggang ngayon magsisikap pa rin, para sa kanila ‘yong bahay na pinapagawa ko kasi hindi ko naman masasabi kung hanggang kailan ako mabubuhay at least may maiiwan ako sa kanila. Basta lahat ng pagsisikap ko para sa mga anak ko,” she said.