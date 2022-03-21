LOOK: Filipino teen of determination enthralls Expo audiences with solo piano performance at Al Wasl Plaza

A young Filipino teen of determination was given a rare chance to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai’s beating heart – the Al Wasl Plaza, on the occasion of the International Day of Happiness last March 20, 2022, for Expo 2020 Dubai’s “Expo Young Stars” programme.

17-year-old Laurence de Guzman performed his cover of Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason”, as part of the initiative of Emirates Autism Society in cooperation with the Mawhibaty Talent Programme by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism and the Abu Dhabi Department of Knowledge and Education.

Amongst the attendees who witnessed Laurence’s performance included Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, attended the concert, in the presence of His Excellency Afra Bakheet bin Hindi, a member of the Federal National Council, and His Excellency Majid Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Autism Society, which was held in partnership with the Mawhibati Program of the Departments of Education, Knowledge, Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi.

Laurence was also joined by her sister, Charlene for a special duet performance of ‘A Million Dreams’ by Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman, and Michelle Williams as popularized by the film “The Greatest Showman”. Both kids made their mark in the history of Expo – showcasing the musical prowess of Filipinos and global kids of determination.

His mother, Mylene Escano-De Guzman, shared that her entire family felt grateful and proud to have seen her children at the centerstage of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Words aren’t enough to describe my feelings as a parent when I saw that the audiences were touched by Laurence’s and Charlene’s performances. This is part of our advocacy to show the world that there’s hope for young individuals like Laurence to be given equal opportunities in life,” said Mylene.

Charlene, for her part, said that she will always have her brother’s back to provide her utmost support in her own way: “I feel really happy and grateful to share the stage with my brother – whatever it takes, I will always be there to support him in his journey.”

Laurence thanked Expo 2020 Dubai for giving him this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in front of Expo 2020 Dubai’s global audience to show that children of determination are capable of contributing their talents to society.

“If I can do it, you can do it too! Thanks to Expo 2020 Dubai for making a platform where young talents can keep shining. We need to stand out like any other kids with our God-given talent and share it to world,” said Laurence.