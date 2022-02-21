10-year-old competitive Filipina swimmer bags gold medals in Middle East Open and Junior Championship 2022

A young, driven Filipina kid proved her mettle in the field of competitive swimming on the international stage, bagging several gold medals in the Middle East Open and Junior Championship 2022!

In total, 10-year-old Jaella Mische Mendoza won four gold medals, one silver, and one bronze for the Junior division where hundreds of swimmers aged 9-11 participated. An estimated 600 swimmers for both the Open and Junior categories took part in the said tournament, out of over 60 clubs, 17 of which came from overseas.

Jaella, representing her club Hamilton Aquatics Dubai, showcased her prowess in the 50m and 100m butterfly, as well as the 50m and 100m backstroke – winning gold across all of the four aforementioned competitions. She also got silver in the 200m individual medley (IM), and bronze for her participation at the 100m freestyle.

Apex Sports, an aggregate website that tracks official performances of young swimmers in the UAE, lists Jaella as the country’s record holder for 100m backstroke (01:15.73), 50m butterfly (00:34.62), 100m butterfly (01:15.34), 200m freestyle (02:27.22), 100m IM (01:18.21), and 200 IM (02:48.86).

Jaella’s parents, Jes and Cecille, were exhilarated when they saw the fruits of Jaella’s months of preparation through her triumphs.

“We are extremely proud and elated on her amazing performances. Most of her races are neck to neck as all her rivals are equally competitive but we are ecstatic that she completed the 3 days meet with flying colors and bagged many medals. Jaella is overjoyed too for winning her races as all her hard work during the training has paid off. She has recorded new personal best timings during and broke some club records,” said Cecille.

Cecille stated that Jaella trains and prepares herself through constant, disciplined training and assures that she gets enough rest and nutritious food.

“As a preparation, Jaella was doing rigorous training with her club. She is training 6 days a week, plus some training from her school squad which is 2 times a week. We prepare healthy meals to ensure she gets the right nutrition needed for her training every day. We also make sure that she also gets enough sleep and rest to make her body strong and ready for the competitions,” said Cecille.

Both parents stated that Jaella has committed herself to hone her skills as a swimmer while maintaining a delicate balance with her studies as well.

“As a parent, raising a child who is a competitive swimmer is not easy. We have to devote time to drop and pick her up from school to the training venue and back home. Another major challenge we are having at the moment is that we are a single income family and swimming is not a low-cost sport. It entails a lot of expenses, from training fees, swimming equipment, racing suits, competition fees, amongst others,” shared Cecille.

She added that they will continue supporting their child despite the challenges and hopes that Jaella could fulfill her dream to represent the Philippines in the Olympics someday.

“Despite the challenges, we are very supportive to Jaella and trying to do our very best to provide her with what she needs in her swimming journey. She is very passionate about swimming and we are all out supporting her to achieve her goal to become an Olympian someday! It will be a long challenging journey but we will always be there for her!,” said Cecille.

Right now, Cecille shared that Jaella’s next steps would be to prepare for future competitions, including one that will take place in the UK.

“Next month (March), she will gear up for Speedo Long Course Championship in Dubai. She also qualified to compete for Derventio Excel Swim Meet happening in Sheffield, UK in April 2022 and has begun rigorous training in preparation for her upcoming meets,” said Cecille.

Cecille hopes that Jaella could likewise inspire her fellow young Filipino kids in the UAE who aspire to make it big in the field of sports.

“Train hard, follow your coaches and your parents because they know what is best for you. Don’t give up, follow your passion and always dream big. Just always believe in yourself because nothing is impossible when you believe in yourself. Most importantly, always pray and ask guidance from our Lord because He is the one who gives us strength, a strong and healthy body,” said Cecille.