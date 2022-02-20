OFW spends Php 9M to fulfill wish to become a father via IVF

An OFW fulfilled his wish to become a full-fledged dad by going through in-vitro fertilization (IVF), spending over Php 9 million in the process.

Dan Lester Dabon, a 32-year-old healthcare professional in Abu Dhabi, CEO of DLD Consulting in the Philippines and recipient of The Filipino Times Awards 2016 Healthcare Professional of the Year, shared that his road to fatherhood isn’t as smooth sailing as many others might think.

In his interview with GMA 7’s Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho (KMJS), Dan said that if he chose to do it naturally, experts stated that his sperm count – which involves the shape, movement, and actual count of his sperm is insufficient to reach the egg cell of a woman if done through natural means.

“Yung problema sa akin is yung shape at saka yung movement – na kapag ginawa siya naturally, hindi siya aabot doon sa stage na mame-meet niya yung egg,” said Dan in an interview with KMJS.

This is where he explored the possibility of being a father through IVF where his sperm and the egg cell would be processed through a lab to form an embryo.

In February 2020, Dan flew from Abu Dhabi to St. Petersburg in Russia to locate an IVF clinic and select from 500 child photos from a potential egg donor.

“Yung konsepto kasi ng mga tao na dapat maganda ang anak ko kasi ibang lahi, which is dapat i-correct natin kasi when you go through an IVF dapat yung iisipin ninyo, who will be the healthiest donor,” said Dan who chose a 24-year old Russian to produce a set of twins.

However, in March 2021 – his hopes were crushed when the embryo transfer process failed.

“Nung nag-fail yung first embryo transfer, si mama yung late ko nang sinabihan kasi alam ko siya yung mas magiging sensitive. Ang sabi niya lang sa akin is if hindi ko na kaya – kasi alam niya na depressed talaga ako, if hindi ko na kaya, tama na,” said Dan referring to his ‘mama’ who was actually his grandmother Helen who raised him as their own son together with his granddad Leonardo, when his mom left him at a tender age.

Dan experienced bouts of depression and contracted vitiligo, an auto immune skin disease, due to extreme stress after losing his twins. But his family remained supportive of him despite his loss: “Kung meron mang tao talaga na sobrang thankful and grateful ako, sila talaga iyon kasi suportado ako ng family ko.”

Second journey

In May 2021, he attempted fate once more by revisiting Russia to undergo an embryo transfer once again – but only one of the twins had a heartbeat during the initial scan.

“When we did our first scan, I was very happy. I think that was the happiest part of my life na finally buntis na talaga – ito na, magiging tatay na ako tapos dalawa pa! During the first scan, isa lang yung nagkaroon ng heartbeat,” said Dan. At this point, his IVF expenditures already reached nearly Php 9 million.

“Siguro may reason si God kung bakit binigay niya na isa lang. Siguro pag naging twins iyon tapos ako lang mag-isa, hindi ko alam kung ano ang gagawin ko,” shared Dan.

Dan welcomed a healthy baby girl named ‘Danaya Liya’ into his life this January 29, 2022, who Dan describes as ‘God’s gift’ and the embodiment of his ‘happiness’. He also recalled in his past that he was a fan of the GMA 7’s ‘Encantadia’ and was impressed by the prowess Kapuso actress Sanya Lopez in its latest iteration.

“Binabati ko kayo dahil nabalitaan kong isinilang na ang munting sanggol at ito ay ipinangalan sa akin!” said Lopez in her congratulatory message to the Dabon family.

Dan shared that after all the struggles he faced, he’s now proud to call himself a father and is ready to face the next set of challenges together with his daughter.

“From time to time talaga, sinasabihan ko na mahal ko siya tapos everyday, palagi pa rin akong nagpapasalamat kay Lord kasi nga binigay niya si Danaya,” said Dan.

Watch Dan’s story here: