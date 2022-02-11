UAE, happy to have Filipinos!

Overseas Filipinos based in the UAE felt inspired by the words from one of the country’s leaders who recognized their skills and talent.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, praised the efforts of Filipinos who are part of UAE’s strong workforce.

In a statement issued by Malacañang following a phone conversation between the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Pres. Rodirgo Duterte, the former was quoted to have said: “The UAE benefits from the skills of Filipino workers and is happy to have them.”

Nearly 20 years ago, Filipino couple Jovie and Joey Trillo first set foot in the UAE. Blessed with two kids, Amethyst ,10, and Viktor ,7, the Trillo family felt elated when they learned that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed himself had recognized Filipinos’ efforts through the years.

“We have spent most of our life here in UAE. We have experienced many ups and downs but this country taught us to solve problems through love and tolerance for each other. Apart from that, this country opened up big opportunities for us to meet people from all over the world,” said Jovie.

As a nurse in Abu Dhabi, she underscored that the UAE’s initiatives for frontliners gave her the motivation she needed to get through and face challenges.

“Thank you H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for uplifting our spirits and pushing us to be better and kinder every day, and for providing us a safe place to live in,” said Jovie.

The phone conversationbetween the two leaders happened on February 8, wherein Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed assured that the UAE will continue to take care of Filipino nationals residing in the country in the best way it can.

Meanwhile, Duterte also conveyed his regards to President His Highness Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and congratulated the country on its 50th Founding anniversary.

The Philippines and the UAE have been paving the path for more Filipinos to work in the country, with a landmark decision that champions a safe recruitment pathway for household service workers approved in March 2021.

Through this decision, individuals who plan to work as household service workers in the UAE now have to go through the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA) to begin the process of recruitment. Meanwhile, in the UAE – employers will have to go through local recruitment agencies called ‘Tadbeer’ to express their intent to hire workers from the Philippines.

EXPRESSING GRATITUDE

Rosefil Baysa, an HR officer for over a decade in the UAE, said that the UAE has helped her to develop key skills and talents alongside people of different nationalities.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at sa buong UAE government for recognizing the “husay at galing” ng mga Pinoy dito sa UAE. With pride and honor, I can confidently say na ang mga Pinoy ay likas na mahusay, magaling, malakas, matibay at mapagbigay,” said Baysa.

For his part, Ramel Cenil, a radiographer in Abu Dhabi for nine years, highlighted that the UAE’s advancements in the medical field has allowed them to proactively respond to the needs of the times.

“I have received many compliments and words of gratitude regarding the quality of work that we cater for our patients. We Filipinos always offer our wholehearted service without any mental reservations when it comes to providing care for others. Our resilience in face of adversity and challenges also play a key role in our personal development, complemented by the UAE’s state-of-the-art technology and facilities,” said Cenil.

REINFORCED RELATIONS

Both Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Duterte have also affirmed their commitments to strengthen their bilateral relations. Their meeting also strengthened solidarity in the face of continuing threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism.

Duterte underscored the country’s commitment to “international cooperation in combatting terrorism by all means in accordance with international law”.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the growth of the UAE-Philippines “bilateral relations to a level both sides can be proud of.”

The Philippine president likewise took the opportunity to thank the UAE leadership for its enormous aid during the height of the global pandemic.

Among these were the seven metric tons of medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and 100,000 doses of Hayat Vax vaccines. The donated vaccines have boosted the national vaccination campaign in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“We look forward to further working closely with the UAE as we continue addressing the challenges of the pandemic,” the President told Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

resounding success

President Duterte congratulated the Crown Prince for his country’s ongoing successful hosting of the World Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Your successful hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai, where the Philippines is an active participant, is proof that COVID-19 can be overcome. The UAE is showing the world how it should be done,” President Duterte said.

For the global Expo, the UAE gave the Philippines a massive 3,163 sqm lot, where its 1,386 sqm pavilion now stands, which to date is the Philippines’ biggest participation in an Expo. Apart from its huge participation in the form of the pavilion, the Philippines also engaged both Filipino and expat communities in the UAE with a variety of activities taking place within and outside its pavilion grounds.

As a place that promotes tolerance and coexistence, the UAE has welcomed over 11 million global residents to the doors of Expo 2020 with open arms. It has also opened opportunities for many Filipinos to find jobs – as seen in the number of Filipino workers within the site who have been employed at Expo 2020 Dubai even before its opening, to ensure that everyone feels welcome at the world’s most connected show.

Meanwhile, Duterte conveyed that he won’t be able to proceed with his planned visit to the UAE as his administration continues to monitor the latest developments on COVID-19, in particular, the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

President Duterte reiterated his wish to undertake the visit to “a great country under a ruler known for his equanimity” when circumstances allow.

The Crown Prince said he was looking forward to Duterte’s visit at the most opportune time even in his personal capacity.