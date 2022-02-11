Feature

World’s largest cut diamond sold for more than $4 million

Staff Report

The world’s largest cut diamond was sold for more than $4 million (PHP200 million) at Sotheby’s auction house in London, Wednesday.

 

The extremely rare diamond, called “The Enigma”, weighed 555.55 carats with precisely 55 facets.

 

“The Enigma” was listed as the world’s largest cut diamond by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2006.

In Dubai, a diamond of 1,086-carat was auctioned and sold for an undisclosed amount.

 

The gem-quality stone is from a mine in Southern Africa, reported The National.

 

Martin Leake, a special adviser on diamonds to the Dubai Diamond Exchange at Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) described it as an unusual diamond because it is “not one crystal, but rather a number of diamond crystals merged together, which is a natural gemological feature.”

 

Sold at an online auction earlier this week, it generated huge interest among potential buyers, but the company that held the tender, Koin International, would not reveal the price it fetched. 

