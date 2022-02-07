Feature

JOBS WANTED: Looking for experience Sales Executives in UAE

52 mins ago

Calling all professionals with insurance and real estate sales experience!

Expats searching for full-time work in the UAE have the possibility of working with The Filipino Times!

The Filipino Times is looking for people who are highly motivated, eager, and experienced to join its sales team in the UAE.

Successful candidates for the sales team must be able to turn leads into long-term relationships, maintain frequent contact with clients, and assist in the development of sales strategies that will propel the organization to greater heights.

The news organization is also looking for people who are adaptable, multitask well, have outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, and are enthusiastic about building and nurturing client relations.

Interested candidates are encouraged to send their CVs to [email protected]

Applicants should stay updated on their email and have their phones turned on in case The Filipino Times contacts them.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

