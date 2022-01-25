Top 5 camping sites in the UAE for a unique experience in the middle of nature

Camping sites found across the country allow for an exciting and enjoyable atmosphere, and the UAE offers endless options for spending winter nights among the sand dunes, or watching the sunrise from the mountain peaks.

Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah offers adventure enthusiasts many ways to start their journey filled with excitement and excitement, starting with long climbing trails, hanging labyrinths, and exciting adventures on the world’s longest zipline, making the mountain one of the top destinations that visitors should head to during the winter, As well as the possibility of camping, which adds another dimension to these experiences.

The love of the desert is a well-known feature of the Emiratis, gained by residents and visitors of the country as well, by spending long times among the charming red sand dunes, and there is no better place to enjoy such an experience than the fossil rock formations in Sharjah. This rock is located in the Maliha area, an hour away from the city of Sharjah. It is a sharp rock that protrudes from the sand, to look like a giant tooth. You can camp anywhere, but it is better to use a 4×4 vehicle, so that you can drive smoothly through the sand dunes.

Al Qudra is one of the attractive destinations for lovers of outdoor adventures. It is located in the south of Dubai, at the end of the D73 highway, and is considered an artificial desert oasis, with lakes, sand dunes and paths, and visitors can easily find isolated sites for camping and enjoying the natural scenes. On the eastern side of the lakes, there are two camping areas, one for families.

Camping lovers in the UAE enjoy the possibility of setting up their tents a few meters from the waters of the Arabian Gulf, and the western region of Abu Dhabi offers some of the best options in this context, especially with the abundance of pristine beaches, which are an excellent place to relax at night and spend the most enjoyable times during the day.

Shipwreck Beach in Al Ruwais boasts amazing sand dunes, 230 kilometers from Abu Dhabi. Those who want to go there should bring everything they need, given the distance, but there is nothing more beautiful than spending some wonderful times in such a remote area, with family or friends, lighting a fire at night, and getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

While Hatta was able to establish its feet on the map of Emirati tourism, and this region is located in the far east of the country, near the Hajar Mountains, and has become a destination for lovers of outdoor activities, such as mountain hiking, kayaking, mountain biking, and off-road driving. . Hatta Wadi Hub offers many of these activities, in addition to food trucks, but it is enough for you to visit this area for the purpose of camping, and enjoy a sense of adventure on the weekends.