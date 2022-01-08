LOOK: Netizens gush over baby boy in superman costume in Alegria

A baby boy in a Superman costume from Alegria has created a buzz among netizens who loved the creativity and cuteness of the kid.

This has created a feeling that a baby superman from Alegria will come to people’s rescue especially in the face of devastation brought about by Typhoon Odette.

A pre-birthday shoot of Baby Luca in Alegria made rounds on social media and the photos posted by Dexter B. Faunillan of Alegria Film Studio created quite a buzz.

The “Superman vs Odette” theme was much appreciated seen as the baby boy from childhood only had a vision of saving the world and to serve as a reminder “to all of us that we can all rise from our downfall.”

Here are some of the photos: