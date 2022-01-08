FeatureLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Netizens gush over baby boy in superman costume in Alegria

A baby boy in a Superman costume from Alegria has created a buzz among netizens who loved the creativity and cuteness of the kid.

This has created a feeling that a baby superman from Alegria will come to people’s rescue especially in the face of devastation brought about by Typhoon Odette.

A pre-birthday shoot of Baby Luca in Alegria made rounds on social media and the photos posted by Dexter B. Faunillan of Alegria Film Studio created quite a buzz.

The “Superman vs Odette” theme was much appreciated seen as the baby boy from childhood only had a vision of saving the world and to serve as a reminder “to all of us that we can all rise from our downfall.”

Here are some of the photos:

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

