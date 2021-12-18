UAE-based Pinay CEO encourages OFWs to join #ManifestMyDream contest and win prizes

FWD Philippines is encouraging every Filipino to never stop dreaming big in life through the launch of the #ManifestMyDream contest, an online dream manifesto.

The online contest, both on Instagram and Facebook, will be giving away PHP10,000 cash, exclusive FWD Manifesters’ items, an exclusive seat at the FWD Manifesters’ Roundtable, plus the chance to have a one-hour one-on-one mentoring session with a celebrity mentor to five lucky winners!

Among the celebrity mentors, Dr. Karen Remo is inviting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) across the globe to join the contest and start reaching for their dreams.

Remo’s success as a Filipina entrepreneur in the United Arab Emirates is a testament to the power of visualizing our biggest dreams in life.

She narrated: “When I was 10 years old, I set out on a mission to build a media empire overseas by the age of 30. I would use a soup ladle as a microphone as I deliver a speech in front of a make-believe audience.

“After college, I landed a job as a secretary in an energy company in the UAE but that did not deter me from pursuing what I had set my eyes on. I built a network, enriched my skills in the international world, and set up a media and marketing company in the heart of the Middle East.”

Today, Remo is the CEO of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest Filipino digital news media for overseas Filipinos in the world, with 3 million monthly page views, 13 million impressions, and a global footprint in 236 countries around the world.

Remo will be personally selecting a winner who’ll get to have a one-on-one mentoring session with her and a PHP10,000.

To join the #ManifestMyDream contest, follow the simple mechanics below:

Post on your Instagram or Facebook account your Manifesto statement along with your photo. In a one-liner Manifesto, complete the sentence: I will ______ (e.g. launch my own startup business by 30) Describe the steps you’re taking/doing to manifest your dream. Don’t forget the hashtags #ManifestMyDream#FWDManifest#FWDPH #ManifestWithKaren

The winner will be picked based on the following criteria:

Content (90%) – thematic relevance and impact Presentation (10%) – visual and wording

FWD Manifest is an insurance plan with an investment component that provides financial growth. It protects your financial plan and gives you bonuses for achieving milestones and staying invested.

For more info, go to https://bit.ly/3wwskPC.