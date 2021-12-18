LOOK: PH Embassy, Consulate light up with Pampanga’s Parols in celebration of Christmas 2021

The spirit of Christmas amps up with a little over a week left till the 25th, and Filipinos in the UAE have marked this special celebration with the lighting of colorful evening lanterns popularly known as ‘Parols’ at the Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai!

For the fourth year in a row, several special Parols from the City of San Fernando, Pampanga (known as the Christmas capital of the Philippines) have been flown into the UAE to spread Christmas cheers.

This year, the special parols were also featured for the first time in the world stage, at the Expo 2020 Dubai during the “Paskong Pinoy sa World Expo”, where thousands of Filipinos and spectators from all around the world witnessed the lanterns light up and ‘dance’ alongside festive Christmas carols from Filipino chorale groups.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana led the lighting ceremony for both events in the Embassy and the Consulate and conferred special distinctions for the Filipino performers at the aforementioned event, who have all helped to showcase the vibrant spirit of the Filipino Christmas celebrations.

Performers included the Abu Dhabi Concert Chorus, the Dubai Vocal Ensemble, the Filipino Social Club Chorale, the Organisasyon ng mga Pinoy na Mang-aawit at Mananayaw sa Abu Dhabi (OPMMAD), St. Mary’s Filipino Community Choir, and ‘America’s Got Talent’ Abu Dhabi-based Pinoy kid performer, Peter Rosalita.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi also recognized the efforts and contributions of the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers – Abu Dhabi (IIEE – Abu Dhabi Chapter) as well as the Institute of Electronics and Communications Engineers in the UAE (IECEP – UAE Chapter) who have been collaborating with the Embassy for the past four years to ensure the safe and secure installation of all the festive displays of parol lights during this season.

The display of the iconic Christmas lantern from Pampanga called Parul Sampernandu, the symbol that makes Christmas quintessentially Filipino, is one of the Embassy’s cultural diplomacy projects to highlight Philippine lantern-making technology and traditions.