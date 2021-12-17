WATCH: OFW mom shares difficulty of being away from her kids for 5 Christmases

A single mother and overseas Filipino worker shared to television host Willie Revillame her struggles for being away with her kids in the last 5 years.

Judith, a caregiver in Taiwan, said that she has been working abroad during Christmas in the last few years.

She is separated from her husband and was forced to work abroad to sustain the needs of her three children.

Revillame was touched by the story of the OFW and gave her PHP30,000.

“May pamasko na kayo!” Judith told her children.

“Hindi ko na naman makasama mga anak ko sa Pasko limang taon na. Ituon na lang sa anak nila ang pagpunta nila sa abroad at isipin ang kinabukasan nila,” she advised other OFWs.

