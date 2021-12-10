Feature

Top 5 winter markets in Dubai worth visiting to enjoy Christmas season

Staff Report

With Christmas just around the corner, here’s a list of places where you can celebrate this joyous occasion with your friends and family: 

1 Ripe Market

The Ripe Market at Academy Park is transforming into a festive market. 

A host of activities can be experienced at the place on Friday from 9am to 9pm and on Saturday from 10am to 9pm from November 26 to December 25. 

One can visit Santa’s grotto and wreath-making workshops as well as buy real Christmas trees, shop for gifts and listen to live festive music.

 

2 Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace

Children can enjoy fun rides at the Al Habtoor City winter garden this holiday!

It hosts a dedicated play area as well as plenty of food vendors between December 1 to 31, 5pm to midnight.

 

3 Times Square Center

Between December 8 to January 2, 2022 families can head on over to Time Square Center and visit Santa Claus’s Grotto. 

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be making a rare appearance together with an entourage of elves between December 10-24.

Your little ones can write their Christmas letters and at the Floating Toy Factory one can take home a toy that has been created from plastic waste. 

Talented students will also serenade you with their singing and musical artistry from December 9-14.

 

4 Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

The Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market will open on December 16 and will run for 15 days.

A 36-feet Christmas tree is among the highlights of the market which is spread out across the 1,750 sqm area.

Immersive family activities include North Pole Train, a four-lane bungee, and a Venetian carousel.

Visitors can also take Abra rides with Santa and decorate their own gingerbread house.

Entry to the market is free of charge. 

Timings:

16 December – 30 December

Sunday to Wednesday, 15:00 – Late

Thursday to Saturday, 12:00 – Late

Festive experiences include:

  • 36 ft Christmas tree
  • Light and sound Christmas tree shows
  • Abra Tours with Santa Claus
  • Mini Train rides
  • Four-lane bungee
  • Venetian carousel
  • Arts and crafts workshops
  • Festive shopping
  • Festive dining
  • Live band entertainment

 

5 Ski Dubai’s Winter Wonderland

Spend an unforgettable snowy Christmas from 1-25 December complete with non-stop entertainment, festive activities, gifts from Santa and more at Ski Dubai.

You may get a festive present, warm up with a hot chocolate and take home a photo of you with Santa.

Before you enter the grotto, you can take a stroll in the Winter Wonderland festive market, enjoy free workshops, non-stop live performers and more.

Christmas packages in Ski Dubai’s Winter Wonderland include Meet Santa (AED125); Daycation & Meet Santa (AED360); Snow Park (AED265).

