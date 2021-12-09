‘Very Peri’ is 2022’s color of year: Here’s all you need to know

The world’s color authority announced that 2022’s color of the year is ‘Very Peri’.

Pantone describes ‘Very Peri’ as “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone that blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red.”

Pantone added that ‘Very Peri’ is considered to be “the happiest and warmest of all the blue hues” and introduces an empowering mix of newness.

The color authority said that it chose this color as the world continues to face the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are living in transformative times. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing,” Pantone said on Thursday.

“Displaying a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, inquisitive and intriguing PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we re-write our lives,” it added.

The color of the year for 2021 is ‘Ultimate Grey’.

Did you know?

It’s the first time that Pantone created its Color of the Year instead of choosing from its pre-existing archive.

“It was really important for us to come up with a new color, because we have a very new vision of the world now,” according to Pantone Color Institute’s Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman.

It’s a beautiful color to wear, especially for women.

“Suggestive of personal inventiveness and daring imagination, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri makes a novel statement for eyes, nails, and especially in hair in a variety of finishes and applications from glittery and glam to dusty matte,” Pantone’s announcement reads.