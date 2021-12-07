WATCH: Filipinos bring Christmas carols and cheers in Expo 2020 Dubai at ‘Paskong Pinoy sa World Expo’

The Filipino spirit of spreading Christmas cheers gave Expo 2020 Dubai a spark of yuletide vibe with joyful carols and songs at the ‘Paskong Pinoy sa World Expo’

Thousands of audiences from all around the world came together last December 3 at the Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage – the largest performance venue onsite and witnessed an hour of masterful performances from a 190-member performing ensemble.

The one-night-only concert, spearheaded by the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, and the brainchild of Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana, had four Abu Dhabi and Dubai-based Filipino choirs, one performing arts group, and an Abu Dhabi-based Filipino finalist who made headlines this year from an international singing competition.

Amb. Quintana said that “Paskong Pinoy” or Filipino Christmas captures everything that is beautiful in the Filipinos and in their culture and traditions.

She added that the musical talent of the Filipinos shines through in the songs they love to sing during the Christmas season.

“It is said that the Filipinos have the longest celebration of Christmas in the world. The Christmas spirit connects Filipinos wherever they may be making “Paskong Pinoy” a widely celebrated tradition around the world. It is therefore fitting to showcase “Paskong Pinoy” at the World Expo for its ability to touch people’s hearts from all over the world,” said Amb. Quintana

Pampanga’s famous “ParulSampernandu” lanterns lit up the Expo 2020 Dubai Jubilee stage with its dancing lights that set up the festive mood.

The event also played a special video message from the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Youth, H.E. Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, which drew applause from the audiences for praising the Filipinos, saying: “We in the UAE admire the work, culture, and the ever-friendly and smiling nature of our brothers and sisters from the Philippines. You have become an integral part of our social fabric.”

Watch the full performance here:

Engaging performances

The Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit at Mananayaw sa Abu Dhabi (OPMMAD) started the evening with their performance of “Da Best ang Pasko ng Pilipino”.

This was followed by three classic Christmas songs: “Kumukutikutitap”, “Sound of Life” and “A Christmas Carol” by the St. Mary’s Filipino Community Choir (SMFCC).

The Filipino Social Club Chorale (FSCC) then performed three heartfelt renditions of “Halina, Halina”, “Carol of the Bells” and “Handels Hallelujah”.

Ten-year-old Peter Rosalita, who rose to fame as a finalist at America’s Got Talent, thrilled audiences with a special acapella performance of ‘O Holy Night’.

The Abu Dhabi Concert Chorus then followed with four back-to-back masterful performances and Christmas medlies including “Sing a Joyful Song of Christmas

“,”Hark the Herald Angels Sing”, “Angels We Have Heard On High”, “Tuloy na Tuloy pa rin ang Pasko”, and “Kasadya Ning Taknaa/Ang Pasko ay Sumapit”.

Dubai Vocal Ensemble (DVE) then joined the harmonious Christmas carols with the songs “We wish you a Merry Christmas”, “Jingle Bells”, and “It’s the most wonderful time of the year”.

The evening ended with an all-cast performance of “Family is Forever”.