His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, recently went viral when netizens gushed over his childhood pictures on social media.

On his official Instagram account, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shared a series of his photos from the time when he was a toddler.

Within a few hours, his post garnered over 300,000 likes as the photos from the personal archives grabbed the attention of netizens.