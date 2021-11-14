FeatureLatest NewsTFT News

Filipina ‘travels’ over 190 countries in eight days

When Expo 2020 opened in October, Nikka Bornilla was among thousands of Filipinos who were eager to enjoy what the much-anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai has to offer. With her month-long pass and Expo passport in her hand, she visited pavilions of over 192 participating countries within a span of eight days.

During her visits, not all countries had their stamps or had issues at the time – but to date, she already has 167 stamps and said that she will return to the Expo 2020 Dubai site to get more in the coming days.

“Nag punta po ako starting October 7,2021 ng gabi. Together with my friends, we spent 2 whole days and 6 half days po para matapos lahat ng pavilions (192 countries). Yung ibang pavilions po walang available na stamps pa nung mga unang punta ko. Nagsimula kami sa Opportunity pavilions, then after that sinunod namin ang mga bansa sa Sustainability at Mobility pavilions. Binisita rin po namin ang mga iba’t ibang organizations na nasa Expo,” said Bornilla.

Similar to her fellow kababayans, the Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkota’ was among the pavilions she first visited, and loved the ‘Helix’ that portrayed the names of over 65,000 years of genetic mixing within the country in an upward spiral sculpture.

“Isa sa mga nangunguna sa listahan ko ang Pilipinas! Dahil bilang isang Filipino, kailangan natin tangkilikin ang sariling atin, Napuntahan ko ang Bangkota at nalaman ano nga ba ito? isa sa mga nagustuhan ko sa Philippine Pavilion ay ang parang spiral ladder na nakakaakit sa mata, pati na yung shop na nagbebenta ng mga produkto na mula pa sa ating bansa!

Apart from the Philippines, other countries’ pavilions that left a good impression on her include Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan.

“Pinapakita nila ang iba’t ibang uri ng exhibit at kung paano nakilala ang kani-kanilang bansa – at syempre dahil na rin sa magandang disensyo ng mga pavilions. Sa mga bansang ito maraming tumatak sakin, mga ibat ibang kultura, language, lifestyle at iba pa,” said Bornilla.

She urged fellow Filipinos that Expo 2020 Dubai is worth visiting as it has opened her eyes to experience the diversity of cultures that the world has to offer.

 

