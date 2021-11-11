MAP’s NextGen CEO Conference to explore the future of new money and fintech in Philippines

A Dubai-based, award-winning CEO and entrepreneur will help explore the future of new money and fintech in the Philippines in tomorrow’s top-tier event for the next generation CEOs, organized by the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Co-Founder of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, publisher of The Filipino Times and President of Manila-based New Perspective Marketing International Inc. will interview three of the leading minds in the Philippines’ digital financial services sector in ‘The Good NextGen CEO: Steward of the Future’ webinar.

The session scheduled on November 12 will feature Nauman Mustafa, President of Coins.ph (1pm PH/9 am UAE), Arvie de Vera, Co-Founder and President of Union Digital Bank (2pm PH/10am UAE), and Eng Teng Wong, President and Co-Founder of PRULIFE UK (3pm PH/11am UAE).

The event will discuss critical issues such as seismic volatility of markets, growing global income disparity, and the significant roles played by NextGen CEOs as agents of social change by reframing business for the balanced growth of people, planet, and profits.

“The Next Generation of CEOs is expected to lead our industry into a more VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) environment, going into the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disrupting the rules of business. Through the MAP NextGen Conference, we will be able to showcase and celebrate the younger CEOs drive and success, and inspire the next generation of leaders to take on the cudgels of our changing industry and lead the Philippines to become truly and globally world class,” Aurelio “Gigi” Montinola III, President of the Management Association of the Philippines, said.

“We want to encourage the next generation of leaders to not only do very well in their passions and business, but to also serve our society, our planet and the people in it. We want to ensure that our next generation of leaders is not only agile and decisive in business, but exhibit compassion to people and consideration to the planet we are living in. I would like to thank one of our most active members Dr. Remo of NPM Group, who currently is based in Dubai, for moderating our most challenging sessions and interviewing our next-gen leader speakers,” Dr. Donald Lim, Program Chair of the MAP NextGen CEO, added.

“NPM Group is honoured to partner with MAP, the largest association of CEOs, COOs and other top management practitioners from leading local and multinational companies in the Philippines, in promoting a much-needed paradigm shift in business that is people-centric, purpose-driven and technology-led. We call on leaders of all ages and to join in discussing, sharing, and learning how to lead businesses to be innovatively profitable, socially responsible, and environmentally respectful. The next generation indeed deserves CEOs who act as catalysts for change and stewards of the future,” Dr. Remo said.

Hear from new breed of CEOs as they share how their organizations have unlocked their fintech-enabled growth. Register for free at https://www.echohub.asia/e/thegoodnextgenceostewardofthefuture

The Good Money session is produced in collaboration with MAP Next Gen CEO Committee Members Deliza Ridoloso, President of Pacific Sun Solutions, Inc and Jerahmeel Fandrall B. Chen, VP Finance and General Manager of Trans-tec International Marketing Philippines.

NPM Group, a leading digital media, PR and marketing agency with offices in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific, has been championing the growth of businesses and governments through various bespoke marketing communications services. It has helped more than 1,000 brands and companies reach their target customers across 36 countries.