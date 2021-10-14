Madame Tussauds officially opens in Dubai

Madame Tussauds opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday featuring Olympic weightlifter Amna Al Haddad and radio host Kris Fade.

The Dubai edition marks the 25th branch of the celebrated wax figure attraction and the first of its kind in the GCC.

It features seven themed zones and over 60 lifelike wax figures with 16 new figures from the Middle East.

On its opening day, it unveiled 60 celebrities and public figures, from Jackie Chan to Queen Elizabeth, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars in various dance poses.

The entry to the Madame Tussauds Dubai which opened to the public for the first time on Thursday will cost between AED 110 to AED 135.

Those aged 11 and above will have to pay AED135, while children under 11 and above three can enter at AED110. Children under three years of age can enter for free.

Madame Tussauds Dubai will remain open seven days a week and the tickets can be purchased on-site or online.