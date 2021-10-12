Feature

World’s first Warner Bros hotel opening in Abu Dhabi next month

Entertainment company Warner Bros has chosen UAE to open its first hotel in the world.

The WB Abu Dhabi hotel will open for guests on November 11 this year at Yas Island.

The hotel will feature one of the finest collections of Warner Bros archives and guests will have access to the entertainment group’s rich history.

The visitors can listen to familiar piano tunes from Westworld while dining in one of the five restaurants on the property, or ring up one of their favourite Looney Tunes characters for a room service treat!

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said that the group was “proud to be launching another first with the opening of the only Warner Bros hotel in the world.”

