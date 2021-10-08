Feature

Sharjah jeweler gets Guinness Record for 50,000 jewelry display worth AED1.3 billion

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

A local jeweler has earned the Guinness World Record for over 50,000 jewellery items displayed at one of the stalls in the 48th Middle East Watch and Jewellery Exhibition.

The total worth of the jewelry items is estimated at AED 1.3 billion, reported Gulf Today. 

The owner, Salem Al Shueibi, said, “Excellence is a title for us.”

Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ports and Customs Department and Chairman of the Free Zone in Sharjah, accompanied by Salem Al Shueibi, owner of the Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery Establishment, confirmed the achievement.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WATCH: Get unique souvenirs from ‘Go Lokal’ and Marahuyo Boutique at Philippines pavilion ‘Bangkota’ at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 days ago

Global Village entry ticket costs AED15 online

4 days ago

Expo 2020’s glittering opening ceremony unites millions around world

1 week ago

Pinoy husband visiting quarantined wife daily draws kilig vibes online

1 week ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button