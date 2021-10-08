Sharjah jeweler gets Guinness Record for 50,000 jewelry display worth AED1.3 billion

A local jeweler has earned the Guinness World Record for over 50,000 jewellery items displayed at one of the stalls in the 48th Middle East Watch and Jewellery Exhibition.

The total worth of the jewelry items is estimated at AED 1.3 billion, reported Gulf Today.

The owner, Salem Al Shueibi, said, “Excellence is a title for us.”

Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ports and Customs Department and Chairman of the Free Zone in Sharjah, accompanied by Salem Al Shueibi, owner of the Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery Establishment, confirmed the achievement.