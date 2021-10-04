WATCH: Get unique souvenirs from ‘Go Lokal’ and Marahuyo Boutique at Philippines pavilion ‘Bangkota’ at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Philippines pavilion ‘Bangkota’ isn’t just a place to marvel at amazing art creations and its impressive architecture – as visitors could get their very own souvenirs created by some of the Philippines’ best designers!

The ‘Go Lokal’ and Marahuyo Boutique has gathered some of the masterpieces of Filipino designers who took inspiration from indigenous materials to create their souvenirs.

RELATED STORY: Philippines officially inaugurates Bangkóta Pavilion at grand opening of Expo 2020 Dubai

This includes Common Room’s Children’s Gift Collection, or “Daloy”, – an exclusive line of handmade, sustainable-sourced products.

Akin to the central theme of the ‘Bangkota’ or the ‘Coral Reef’, these items created and produced by Filipino designers are inspired by oceanic imagery, with patterns sporting Ube Boy and his “friends” — corals, fishes, seashells, turtles, starfishes and aquatic plants.

READ ON: Philippine Pavilion ‘Bangkota’ opens volunteer program for Filipinos

The Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkota’ is located in the Sustainability District of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which poetically emphasizes cultural sustainability through at least a millennia. In a plot size of 3163.25 sqm, the ‘Bangkota’ presents a symphony of architecture, art, and design that links the deep past with the future of connectivity for the Filipinos. Bangkóta aligns with the theme of World Expo Dubai 2020 — “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” — with a robust image of the Philippines and its people as extraordinarily global.