World-famous ‘Red Arrows’ to open Expo Dubai 2020

The world-famous flying squadron, Red Arrows, will be opening the much anticipated Expo Dubai 2020.

The Red Arrows are expected to put a spectacular 20-minute show which will be a feast to the eyes of aviation spectators.

The aerobatic display will be held at Expo 2020 Dubai site on Friday, October 8 at 4pm.

The performance will also be supporting UK’s role at Dubai Expo 2020.

“Through our trademark combination of precision formations and exciting, agile flying, the Red Arrows’ displays in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be a wonderful, colourful chance for the team to help mark the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations and look forward to the next 50 years,” Squadron Leader Tom Bould, the Red Arrows’ Team Leader, who flies at the front of the nine-aircraft formation as Red 1 said.