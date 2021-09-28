FeatureLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: New Zealand in the Philippines? It's Toledo City in Cebu!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo from Facebook: Vic Anthony

No, it’s not New Zealand. It’s Toledo City in Cebu!

It’s easy to mistake photos taken by Vic Anthony Gayrama as New Zealand. After all, the photos show a beautiful landscape, luscious greenery, and clear blue skies that New Zealand is known for.

But actually, one doesn’t have to go far to experience New Zealand as these photos were taken in Toledo City in Cebu.

Gayrama shared the photos on Facebook and has since been shared by international media platforms for looking like they were taken in New Zealand.

See for yourself!

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

