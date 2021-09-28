LOOK: New Zealand in the Philippines? It’s Toledo City in Cebu!

No, it’s not New Zealand. It’s Toledo City in Cebu!

It’s easy to mistake photos taken by Vic Anthony Gayrama as New Zealand. After all, the photos show a beautiful landscape, luscious greenery, and clear blue skies that New Zealand is known for.

But actually, one doesn’t have to go far to experience New Zealand as these photos were taken in Toledo City in Cebu.

Gayrama shared the photos on Facebook and has since been shared by international media platforms for looking like they were taken in New Zealand.

See for yourself!