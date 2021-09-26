LIST: Businesses that remain profitable despite ongoing pandemic

The COVID-19 may have impacted several businesses in the UAE, but there are some which are still profitable and can help you rake in good money. Check out a list of five such businesses that have the potential to grow despite the ongoing pandemic.

Digital Marketing

Digital marketing is only thriving as a business and the companies are constantly looking for agencies that can help them stand out against their competitors online as consumers are spending more time than ever online. A background in marketing will help you launch a digital marketing agency that offers content strategy, social media, SEO services, paid and targeted advertising, analytics, web design, consulting and more services.

E commerce

The E-commerce businesses have grown as the customers have looked at ways to keep safe from the effect of viruses. During the pandemic, this is one business that can keep running, expanded in customer reach, sales and hence earn a better return on investment (ROI). Online sales have surged and the number of online shoppers has increased since the outbreak began. The ecommerce apps like Ebay can help your business outshine.

Cloud kitchens

Cloud kitchens can’t only be an income-generator in testing times but could be a source of big relief for self-quarantined people who prefer to order healthy and home-cooked food. The cloud kitchens are essentially large food production facilities where restaurants hire space to prepare massive quantities of food for delivery only. With dining out taking a massive hit, most people have turned to food delivery apps to order meals.

Online consultancy

Opening an online consultancy could be quite a profitable venture. If you are a doctor, lawyer, musician, dietician, or fitness expert expanding online could only help you grow your services. The easiest thing would be to get started with a home-based online consultancy business. Virtually connecting with your clients via an online portal to organize fitness consultancy sessions, online cooking/ bakery classes, online dietician consultancy business and online photography classes could serve only as a new avenue of employment.

Healthcare services

The healthcare products like the use of masks, face shields, other personal protective equipment (PPEs) and protective gears including goggles, gloves (surgical/examination), coverall/gowns (with or without aprons), head cover and shoe cover have seen an increase in sales. Investing in such businesses could help you earn a good income. (AW)