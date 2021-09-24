LIST: Neighboring countries with quarantine-free travel policy for fully vaxxed UAE residents

More countries are lifting travel restrictions as the Covid-19 situation improves and people want to take a break.

Here’s a list of some travel destinations near the UAE that offer a charming blend of culture, cuisine and natural splendors in a reasonable budget.

As of this posting, these countries have a quarantine-free travel policy for fully vaccinated UAE residents.

Note that travel policies related to COVID-19 change almost every hour across the globe. Checking the embassy of your destination before planning any trip is a must.

Saudi Arabia

UAE residents can now travel quarantine-free to Saudi Arabia provided they’ve been fully vaccinated. The vaccines currently recognised in the Kingdom are Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, though those who have completed two doses of the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines will be accepted if they have received an additional dose of one of the four Saudi-approved vaccines.

Qatar

Another option for UAE citizens and residents is Qatar, which has re-opened its borders for fully vaccinated travellers. Under the rules, all arrivals – visitors, citizens and residents – are required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of travelling to Qatar.

Bahrain

Only vaccinated people from the GCC or any country on Bahrain’s travel corridor list can travel quarantine-free to Bahrain. They don’t need to be tested before travelling. However, they must undergo three PCR tests on the day of arrival and days 5 and 10 of their visit at a cost of BHD 36.

Oman

This Gulf country has recently reopened for travel for the first time last September 1 for vaccinated travellers. Visitors should have a medical certificate – also known as a Covid passport – with a QR code that shows they’ve completed a full course of a locally approved vaccine at least 14 days prior. They should also carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours if they’re arriving on a short-haul flight, or 96 hours if the flight is longer than 8 hours.

Armenia

UAE residents may also visit this beautiful country. Only required is a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate taken within 72 hours of departure.

Egypt

International visitors, including UAE citizens and residents, must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure to the Egyptian authorities, complete a traveller health form and be in possession of valid health insurance.

Jordan

Travellers visiting Jordan are required to complete a pre-departure travel form to receive a QR code, which they will require for travel. Visitors must also present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours and also pre-pay for an on-arrival PCR test at a cost of 28 JOD (AED 145). Travellers who have been fully vaccinated from some destinations are exempt from the on-arrival test.

Turkey

Those who want to visit Turkey should produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test and fill in the Turkey Entrance Form within 72 hours of departure.

Georgia

Fully vaccinated traveller can move freely in Georgia. For those that haven’t, but are residents or citizens of a number of approved countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar, travel to Georgia is still allowed, provided passengers present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours, and also undergo another PCR test at their own expense on their third day in Georgia.

Azerbaijan

To visit Azerbaijan, travellers from countries like Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar are required to carry either a Covid-19 passport or proof of full vaccination. Visitors can also present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours.

Russia

Travellers from several countries, including the UAE and Qatar, are required to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours.