Woman finds husband with mistress at vaccination center

Captured in a video that has fittingly gone viral, a woman caught her husband with his alleged mistress at a COVID vaccination site.

A Twitter user shared footage of the incident stating that the husband had told his wife that he wouldn’t be able to accompany her at the center.

So the woman just brought along her sister only to find her husband also at the vaccination site but with her “other” woman.

“Husband told his wife that he could not accompany her for vaccination. So his wife went with her sister. Lo and behold they saw the husband coming in with a girlfriend at the same vaccination center,” wrote the Twitter user.

In the video, the woman and her sister could be seen approaching her husband and his supposed secret lover.

Looked visibly upset, the “turok rumble” as netizens termed the scene began.

The healthcare workers and other patients were spotted watching shell shocked during the incident.

It remains unclear however where exactly the incident took place. Some portals said it happened in a Southeast Asian country while others asserted that it was in Colombia.

Many Twitter users compared the scene to sitcoms.

One user commented: “This is why the vaccination center is a dangerous place.”

