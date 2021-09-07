LIST: Top 10 biggest Youtube channels in the Philippines with most number of subscribers

It’s more than halfway through 2021 and Filipinos through the pandemic resorted to creating Youtube vlogs and channels as part of their means in order to connect or earn subscribers for additional income.

Also this year, the Bureau of Internal Revenue or BIR released a memorandum saying earnings from social media platforms are taxable.

The BIR has yet to give an update on whether they have started collecting taxes from Youtubers and online personalities.

But which Youtube channels reign supreme in terms of subscriber counts?

Here are at least 10 of them.

ABS-CBN Entertainment

Number of subscribers: 36.1 million

Number of videos: 164,294

Number of views: 44.1 billion

Despite failing to get a fresh television franchise, ABS-CBN maintained its dominance on Youtube becoming the country’s most-watched and followed account.

It’s no wonder that Youtube itself had partnered with ABS-CBN to come up with original content.

The network is home to some of the country’s biggest celebrities and television hits.

GMA Network

Number of subscribers: 24.5 million

Number of videos: 100,735

Number of views: 23.2 billion

Coming up second is ABS-CBN’s biggest rival GMA Network. The company uploads snippets of their television programs in their channel.

Raffy Tulfo in Action

Number of subscribers: 21.9 million

Number of videos: 7,332

Number of views: 10.7 billion

Raffy Tulfo has become the champion of the poor due to his program that aims to give speedy justice to people.

The show’s most watched video however was not an actual case but a prank.

GMA Public Affairs

Number of subscribers: 16.6 million

Number of videos: 31,782

Number of views: 9.7 billion

The current affairs arm of GMA Network and GMA News is also among the most subscribed Youtube channels in the Philippines.

GMA Public Affairs is home to award winning programs like I-Witness, Born to be Wild and GMA News TV shows.

Ranz Kyle

Number of subscribers: 14.4 million

Number of videos: 423

Number of views: 1.5 billion

One of the Guerrero siblings who shot to fame through their dancing videos, Ranz Kyle is 5th on the Youtube channels in the Philippines with the most number of subscribers.

Most of Ranz Kyle’s videos focus on adventure, bonding with siblings and dancing.

Ivana Alawi

Number of subscribers: 14 million

Number of videos: 110

Number of views: 893.6M

The Filipina-Morrocan beauty only started her Youtube channel in 2019 and became one of the household names in the Philippine Youtube scene.

Ivana’s channel features a number of topics including pranks, family and even acts of charity.

Niana Guerrero

Number of subscribers: 13.9 million

Number of videos: 323

Number of views: 1.16 billion

The younger of the Guerero siblings ranks seventh on the list.

Niana Guerrero also features much of their family life, bonding with Ranz and their younger sibling.

Niana is also a choreographer and dancer which earned so much following on another social media app TikTok.

ABS-CBN News

Number of subscribers: 12.8 million

Number of videos: 254,135

Number of views: 8.2 billion

The news department of ABS-CBN enters our list at number 8.

ABS-CBN is home to TV Patrol, TeleRadyo and ABS-CBN News programs.

JaMill

Number of subscribers: 12.5 million

Number of videos: 567

Number of views: 1.3 billion

The video channel of the couple JaMill however was deleted after the issues on BIR going after vloggers surfaced.

The couple on the other hand previously said that they deleted their channel to focus on their relationship.

Wish 107.5

Number of subscribers: 11.8 million

Number of videos: 1,348

Number of views: 4.4 billion

The radio station gained popularity after launching its Wish Bus exclusives where stars sing their hits or do covers.

The channel’s most watched performance so far was Morisette Amon’s Secret Love Song. (TDT)