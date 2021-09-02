WATCH: Sheikh Hamdan meets Ajman Ruler on streets of London 

In a coincidence, Ajman Ruler His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had a chance meeting in a London street on Tuesday.

In an Instagram video, they could be seen greeting each other with Sheikh Hamdan, wearing a casual hooded top and chinos, approaching to kiss Sheikh Humaid on the forehead and say “Marhaba al saa”.

“I couldn’t but stop when I saw you,” he said in Arabic.

Sheikh Hamdan also embraced Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi as they met near Selfridges department store in Oxford Street.

The Dubai Crown Prince has spent the past few weeks in the UK, where the family has several homes and he recently shared pictures with his newborn son Rashid at the Godolphin stables in Newmarket, Al Maktoum family’s horse racing centre.