Jupiter and its four moons visible in UAE skies

The largest planet in the solar system, Jupiter, and its four moons remained visible in the UAE skies.

Of its 79 moons, four largest ones – Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto – appeared in the sky and were visible as Jupiter was at its closest point to Earth.

Across the Emirates, stargazers could observe the celestial bodies from 7.20pm Gulf Standard Time both tonight as well as tomorrow.

Hasan Al Hairi, chief executive of the Dubai Astronomy Group said, “ relative proximity to Earth means that the planet, already a sight to be seen on other summer nights, will be at its biggest and brightest in the night sky all year.”

Image by 1533042 from Pixabay