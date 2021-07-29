Backlash rains on Pinay customer who refuses to pay balance due for birthday catering

A heated transaction ensued between a food supplier and her customer at a birthday celebration in Cebu City on Sunday, July 25, after the latter refused to pay her balance in full.

A Facebook Live video of food supplier Marjorie Abastas went viral with more than 3 million views.

At the beginning of the video, Abastas can be seen asking the client identified as Maria Amy Hofilña for the remaining balance for the unpaid food tray package served during the celebration. It included lechon and ten other party dishes.

The total food package amounted to PHP19,200, but a sum of PHP10,200 has yet to be paid by the client.

Hofilña, however, told Abastas that she would not pay the balance as she was dissatisfied with the quality of food.

“Ito ang pinakadugyot na birthday party.”

This became a bone of contention between the two.

Hofilña also complained that the amount of food delivered was lesser than what she expected and that there should be a refill. She said she was expecting food for 50-60 persons.

Abastas defended that Holfiña had agreed to the content and price of the package prior to the transaction and delivery.

She insisted that if Holfiña was not satisfied she could have asked her to take back the food. In the video, however, Abastas showed that much of the food had already been consumed.

In the end, the client still refused to pay the balance. She also threatened Abastas that she may report her to the Bureau of Internal Revenue for not issuing receipts.

“Hindi mo kilala kung sino ako,” Holfiña can be heard saying in the video in Bisaya language.

Abastas responded: “Hala oy. May business permit po ako mam… Sa online ka mam nag-order.”

A wave of backlash rained on the client defending the poor food supplier.

“Sus Ginoo. Makikita mo naman na malaki ang litson. Kung sa amin pa ‘yan litson at lumpia lang ‘yan. Maliit pa ang litson. Mura na nga ‘yang 18k e. Ang iba nga ganyan karami ang order mas mahal pa ang babayaran i-charge pa sayo ang deliver kaloka!” said one netizen.

“Maliit man o madami man, masarap man o hindi ang niluto dapat mong bayaran ‘yan. Matapobreng babae. Dapat lang na i-Facebook live para matauhan,” said another commenter.

Meanwhile, Abastas sought the help of Raffy Tulfo on his program “Wanted sa Radyo”.

Here, Hofilña said she would pay Abastas in a barangay hearing but insisted to pursue legal cases, which she did not disclose.

