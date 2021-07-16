No quarantine for vaccinated passengers from Dubai visiting Malta

Malta is allowing entry to vaccinated passengers from Dubai without quarantine on arrival.

The development comes in wake of the Mediterranean island Government’s recognition of vaccination certificates from several nations, including the UAE, European Union and UK.

Malta, which has double-vaccinated at least 70 per cent of its population, has some of the world’s strictest entry rules.

The information has been updated on Malta Airport’s website and the Emirates Airline website.

Malta’s state-run airport stated on June 14 that travelers must have had two doses of a European Medicines Authority-approved vaccine – Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) – to enter the country.

Passengers should have a full vaccination certificate against Covid‑19 for entry into Malta, and a negative PCR test will not be accepted, according to the website of Emirates, which flies direct to Malta.

Earlier, the Maltese government dropped plans from July 14 for effectively banning unvaccinated travellers from entry — in the wake of criticism from the European Commission, that emphasized it following the EU-agreed health pass system which is binding on all member states.

However, people vaccinated with China’s Sinopharm are not eligible for entry into Malta.

