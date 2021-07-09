WATCH: Denmark builds world’s tallest sandcastle

THE residents of the tiny seaside town of Blokhus in Denmark made huge global news, when they built the world’s tallest sandcastle towering over 20 meters high.

The sandcastle creator, Dutchman Wilfred Stijge, was assisted by 30 of the world’s best sand sculptors, in the effort to highlight the castle as representing the “pandemic looming over the world.”

A model of the virus wearing a crown stands atop the sandcastle, which was built from total 4,860 tons of sand, its designers said on July 7, adding that it is three meters taller than a castle built in Germany in 2019, according to Guinness World Records.

For becoming more cohesive, the sand comprised 10 percent clay and a layer of glue after completion to stand up to the chilly and windy conditions of the autumn and winter.

Blokhus’ residents were also happy to see local features being added into the sandcastle like windsurfing, kite-surfing, beach houses, fish and lighthouses.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF ITS CONSTRUCTION BELOW:

