talabat celebrates Philippine Independence Day with one-day special offers on June 12

As Filipinos celebrate their 123rd Independence Day, talabat, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce platform, announced a range of special offers and discounts on the talabat app this Saturday, 12 June, 2021.

To mark the most patriotic day in the Philippines’ calendar, talabat customers can enjoy a variety of Pinoy cuisines and get a taste of home in just a few simple taps.

The promo will run on Saturday, June 12, only.

Below is a list of restaurants you can order from and munch on the best food you grew up with such as lumpia, sisig, bulalo and kakanin at a discounted price.

Using the talabat app, Filipinos can enjoy discounts in the following restaurants in Abu Dhabi:

Manila Pinoy Restaurant and Bakery

Combo meal for 5 people:

bulalo+chicken sisig + grilled/fried 6 pcs chicken+5 pack rice + soft drink= 99 AED Bulalo + chicken sisig + 3 pack rice + big water = 69 AED 2 Ulam vegetable + meat or chicken or seafood + 1 rice + water = 23 AED 1 ulam (any) +1 rice + water = 18 AED

Kabayan zone cafe, Al Wahdah Buy 2 get one free (On the grilled and fried category)

Sago Smile 20% off entire menu

Montreal Dot Com Restaurant 15% off entire menu

Juancho’s , Al Dafrah 10% off entire menu

White Lotus Restaurant 15% off on entire menu

Pancake House 25% off on entire menu

Pinoy HQ 25% off entire menu

Siomai House 20% off entire menu

Meet Fresh Bubble Tea 15% off entire menu

The Resto Pinoy Hamdan Branch, some of the offers include: Seafood for 2 persons for AED 85 Seafood for 4 person AED 149 Mixed for 4 AED 149 Mixed for 2 AED 85

some of the offers include: Teriyaki Boy & Sizzlin’ Steak 20% off on entire menu

Andoks 30% off on entire menu with 20 AED Cap



Razon’s of Guagua 20% off entire menu



Check the discounted menu in the following food outlets in Al Ain using the talabat app:

Hapunan 10% off entire menu

Taiyaki Restaurant 25% off entire menu

Baketsu Restaurant 25% off entire menu

Noodelsu 25% off entire menu

Robata 25% off entire menu

Panaderia Bakery 10% off entire menu



You may also use the talabat app to get discounts from these restaurants in Dubai:

Siomai House

20% off entire menu

Meet Fresh Bubble Tea

15% off entire menu

Andoks

30% off on entire menu with 20 AED Cap

Razon’s of Guagua

20% off entire menu

Teriyaki Boy & Sizzlin’ Steak

20% off on entire menu

Max’s Restaurant

Big Meal 4 RW, 1Kare-kare + 4 Plain Rice + 4 Iced Tea, 2 LF at AED 129/-

Manila Street Food

20% off entire menu

Hen Lin Restaurant

20% off on the entire menu

TAPA KING

25% off entire menu

Sarap Nation

20% off entire menu

Pancake House

25% off on entire menu

El Batangueno

20% off capped at 50AED on entire menu

The talabat app can be download on Android from Google Play, IOS from AppStore and on Huawei AppGallery.