talabat celebrates Philippine Independence Day with one-day special offers on June 12

As Filipinos celebrate their 123rd Independence Day, talabat, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce platform, announced a range of special offers and discounts on the talabat app this Saturday, 12 June, 2021.

To mark the most patriotic day in the Philippines’ calendar, talabat customers can enjoy a variety of Pinoy cuisines and get a taste of home in just a few simple taps.

The promo will run on Saturday, June 12, only.

Below is a list of restaurants you can order from and munch on the best food you grew up with such as lumpia, sisig, bulalo and kakanin at a discounted price.

Using the talabat app, Filipinos can enjoy discounts in the following restaurants in Abu Dhabi:

  • Manila Pinoy Restaurant and Bakery

Combo meal for 5 people:

    • bulalo+chicken sisig + grilled/fried 6 pcs chicken+5 pack rice + soft drink= 99 AED
    • Bulalo + chicken sisig + 3 pack rice + big water = 69 AED
    • 2 Ulam vegetable + meat or chicken or seafood + 1 rice + water = 23 AED
    • 1 ulam (any) +1 rice + water = 18 AED
  • Kabayan zone cafe, Al Wahdah
    • Buy 2 get one free (On the grilled and fried category)
  • Sago Smile
    • 20% off entire menu
  • Montreal Dot Com Restaurant
    • 15% off entire menu
  • Juancho’s , Al Dafrah
    • 10% off entire menu
  • White Lotus Restaurant
    • 15% off on entire menu
  • Pancake House
    • 25% off on entire menu
  • Pinoy HQ
    • 25% off entire menu
  • Siomai House
    • 20% off entire menu
  • Meet Fresh Bubble Tea  
    • 15% off entire menu
  • The Resto Pinoy Hamdan Branch, some of the offers include:
    • Seafood for 2 persons for AED 85
    • Seafood for 4 person AED 149
    • Mixed for 4 AED 149
    • Mixed for 2 AED 85
  • Teriyaki Boy & Sizzlin’ Steak    
    • 20% off on entire menu
  • Andoks                 
    • 30% off on entire menu with 20 AED Cap
  • Razon’s of Guagua 
    • 20% off entire menu

Check the discounted menu in the following food outlets in Al Ain using the talabat app:

  • Hapunan     
    • 10% off entire menu
  • Taiyaki Restaurant
    • 25% off entire menu
  • Baketsu Restaurant
    • 25% off entire menu
  • Noodelsu    
    • 25% off entire menu
  • Robata        
    • 25% off entire menu
  • Panaderia Bakery
    • 10% off entire menu

 

You may also use the talabat app to get discounts from these restaurants in Dubai:

  • Siomai House

20% off entire menu

  • Meet Fresh Bubble Tea  

15% off entire menu

  • Andoks                 

30% off on entire menu with 20 AED Cap

  • Razon’s of Guagua 

20% off entire menu

  • Teriyaki Boy & Sizzlin’ Steak    

20% off on entire menu

  • Max’s Restaurant

Big Meal 4 RW, 1Kare-kare + 4 Plain Rice + 4 Iced Tea, 2 LF  at AED 129/-

  • Manila Street Food

20% off entire menu

  • Hen Lin Restaurant

20% off on the entire menu

  • TAPA KING

25% off entire menu

  • Sarap Nation

20% off entire menu

  • Pancake House     

25% off on entire menu

  • El Batangueno

20% off capped at 50AED on entire menu

The talabat app can be download on Android from Google Play, IOS from AppStore and on Huawei AppGallery.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

