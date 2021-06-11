talabat celebrates Philippine Independence Day with one-day special offers on June 12

As Filipinos celebrate their 123rd Independence Day, talabat, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce platform, announced a range of special offers and discounts on the talabat app this Saturday, 12 June, 2021.
To mark the most patriotic day in the Philippines’ calendar, talabat customers can enjoy a variety of Pinoy cuisines and get a taste of home in just a few simple taps.
The promo will run on Saturday, June 12, only.
Below is a list of restaurants you can order from and munch on the best food you grew up with such as lumpia, sisig, bulalo and kakanin at a discounted price.
Using the talabat app, Filipinos can enjoy discounts in the following restaurants in Abu Dhabi:
- Manila Pinoy Restaurant and Bakery
Combo meal for 5 people:
-
- bulalo+chicken sisig + grilled/fried 6 pcs chicken+5 pack rice + soft drink= 99 AED
- Bulalo + chicken sisig + 3 pack rice + big water = 69 AED
- 2 Ulam vegetable + meat or chicken or seafood + 1 rice + water = 23 AED
- 1 ulam (any) +1 rice + water = 18 AED
- Kabayan zone cafe, Al Wahdah
- Buy 2 get one free (On the grilled and fried category)
- Sago Smile
- 20% off entire menu
- Montreal Dot Com Restaurant
- 15% off entire menu
- Juancho’s , Al Dafrah
- 10% off entire menu
- White Lotus Restaurant
- 15% off on entire menu
- Pancake House
- 25% off on entire menu
- Pinoy HQ
- 25% off entire menu
- Siomai House
- 20% off entire menu
- Meet Fresh Bubble Tea
- 15% off entire menu
- The Resto Pinoy Hamdan Branch, some of the offers include:
- Seafood for 2 persons for AED 85
- Seafood for 4 person AED 149
- Mixed for 4 AED 149
- Mixed for 2 AED 85
- Teriyaki Boy & Sizzlin’ Steak
- 20% off on entire menu
- Andoks
- 30% off on entire menu with 20 AED Cap
- Razon’s of Guagua
- 20% off entire menu
Check the discounted menu in the following food outlets in Al Ain using the talabat app:
- Hapunan
- 10% off entire menu
- Taiyaki Restaurant
- 25% off entire menu
- Baketsu Restaurant
- 25% off entire menu
- Noodelsu
- 25% off entire menu
- Robata
- 25% off entire menu
- Panaderia Bakery
- 10% off entire menu
You may also use the talabat app to get discounts from these restaurants in Dubai:
- Siomai House
20% off entire menu
- Meet Fresh Bubble Tea
15% off entire menu
- Andoks
30% off on entire menu with 20 AED Cap
- Razon’s of Guagua
20% off entire menu
- Teriyaki Boy & Sizzlin’ Steak
20% off on entire menu
- Max’s Restaurant
Big Meal 4 RW, 1Kare-kare + 4 Plain Rice + 4 Iced Tea, 2 LF at AED 129/-
- Manila Street Food
20% off entire menu
- Hen Lin Restaurant
20% off on the entire menu
- TAPA KING
25% off entire menu
- Sarap Nation
20% off entire menu
- Pancake House
25% off on entire menu
- El Batangueno
20% off capped at 50AED on entire menu
