Woman breaks world record after giving birth to 10 babies

A South African woman could possibly break a world record after she gave birth to 10 babies.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, reportedly given birth to 10 babies 29 weeks into her pregnancy at a hospital in Pretoria.

The babies, seven boys and three girls were delivered by a caesarean section on June 7, according to Sithole’s husband Tebogo Tsotetsi.

Sithole broke the record currently held by Halima Cisse, a Malian woman who gave birth to nine children in Morocco back in May.

Sithole is initially thought to be carrying six babies but doctors discovered she had eight.

The doctors later found out that she is carrying ten babies during the operation.

Suthole and Tsotsetsi are already parents to six-year-old twins. (RA)

