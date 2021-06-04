Feature

Abu Dhabi-based Filipina teen ready to shine at Apple’s coding challenge yet again

In 2020, Filipina teenager Sabrina C. Sales had made the Philippines proud when she emerged winner in the Worldwide Developers Conference.

This year, the 12-year-old Abu Dhabi student is again preparing to participate in the 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that is being convened by Apple from June 7 to June 11.

The WWDC is held in an all-virtual format and features a very special group of young people — 350 Swift Student Challenge winners from 35 different countries and regions —among the millions of global attendees.

The winners were selected as part of Apple’s annual WWDC student challenge, where participants demonstrate their coding and problem-solving skills by submitting an original Swift playground to earn a spot.

As a Filipina born in Singapore, Sabrina had moved to her present residence in the UAE six years ago, while her passion for coding started at age seven and kept growing stronger throughout the years.

Describing the Swift Student Challenge as the right place to start exploring the coding world, the youngster noted how the entire process helped expand her horizons in learning and gaining the adequate experience needed in coding and app development, besides also assisting in shaping her personality — based on what she picked up in the competition process.

”I highly encourage all students to participate in the future as this challenge is best way to enhance your knowledge in coding,” she said.

WWDC21, which is free for all developers, is expected to bring together the global Apple developer community and provide them with new insights into the relevant technologies, tools, and frameworks.

