Isang dekadang pag-asa hatid ng Cultural Visa

The UAE has long proven that it’s home to the brightest minds. Now, it is attracting more talented people accross the world begin through its Cultural Visa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the first-of-its-kind initiative in 2019. It recognizes talented individuals across the fields of literatures and culture; arts; heritage; history and cognitive studies; and creative industries.

In Dubai alone, around 261 cultural visa applications coming from individuals across 46 nations were received since the Cultural Visa was approved. Dubai Culture has processed 120 applications from individuals who have successfully met the requirements as well as optional criteria.

H.E. Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture shared that this is part of the emirate’s long-term plan to establish Dubai as a hub for world-class artists. Here in the emirate, they can further hone their skills and talent as artists and creators. This, in turn, will contribute towards the country’s cultural economy and creative industries as part of the goals of Dubai Culture Strategy until 2025.

“The long-term cultural visa provides talented people with a stable base in Dubai and contributes to enhancing the emirate’s growth by stimulating the creative economy. This will result in creating more jobs in the sector, especially as Dubai has a strong cultural foundation and diverse creative sectors that offer attractive opportunities to intellectuals and creative people. Enabling more eligible individuals to receive this visa has always been part of this pioneering initiative’s strategic plan,” said Badri.

Recognition of talent

When the UAE announced that they would be granting cultural visas to 1,000 creators and artists back in February 2021, Filipino visual artist John Paul Faderogao took the opportunity to be part of the beneficiaries.

The Filipino artist who hails from Romblon excels in creating illustrative arts such as landscapes and portraits. During his seven years of stay here in the country, he has been actively participating various art exhibitions and competitions – In 2019, he won the Waterfront Market Mural Competition, which was sponsored and led by Dubai Culture.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, he shared that he inquired about the application requirements from Dubai Culture.

“Swerteng napasama sa category ang artist. Wala naman mawawala kaya sinubukan ko po mag-apply for accreditation. Nung malaman ko po na na-grant po ako ng Dubai Culture ng accreditation, pinapunta na po nila ako sa GDRFA sa Jafiliya para umpisahan ang proseso,” said Faderogao.

He said that apart from the relatively long-term stay that comes with the visa, the grantee can easily sponsor their family members to the UAE.

“Malaking tulong po para sa mga kagaya kong freelance artist. Bukod sa malaking matitipid sa visa fee pati narin po sa oras na gugulin kada dalawang taon para sa renewal, malaking bagay po yung pwede ko nang mabisahan ang pamilya ko,” said Faderogao.

Faderogao expressed his gratitude to the UAE government for giving artists like him an opportunity to stay in the country for 10 years together with his family.

“Labis labis ang aking saya at Lubos na pasasalamat sa Diyos ganun din sa UAE nang malaman ko na aprubado na ang aking (cultural) visa. Bukod po kasi sa mga may matataas na propesyon ng mga nakasabay ko sa pag apply, ay iilan pa lang din po kaming nabibigyan ng pagkakataon sa ngayon. Kaya para po sa mga kapwa OFW na nagnanais magkaroon din ng Golden Visa, kung tingin ninyo na pasok kayo sa criteri ay walang namang mawawala kung susubukan basta ihanda lang ang mga requirements na kailangan dahil napakalaking oportunidad ang binibigay ngayon ng UAE,” said Faderogao.

Overwhelming Joy

In 2018, Rolando Dave Bobier experienced the lowest point of his career in the UAE when his former employer filed an absconding case against him after some misunderstandings. Fearing deportation and a lifetime ban in the UAE, his wife, Rose helped him find the right direction to resolve his visa issues. He applied for an amnesty program launched by the government and Rolando was allowed to get a job seeker’s visa for six months.

When the pandemic struck, the couple faced another challenge when they got laid off. But a shimmer of hope came last February 2021 when Rolando got the chance to work in a Dubai-based company that actively participates in the development of the culture and arts in the country. Blessings poured in for Rolando when he and his workmates were given the go signal to start processing their 10-year visa.

“Inoffer po mismo ng UAE government sa aming company ang cultural visa, through the recommendation of His Highness Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the UAE. Nag-umapaw ang saya namin ng aking pamilya at pasasalamat namin dahil ito na pala ang pabuya sa lahat ng pagsubok namin naranasan dito,” said Bobier in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Bobier, who works as an executive director in his company, has also filed for a golden visa for his child.

“Sa totoo lang, ni sa panaginip hindi namin inasam itong cultural visa. Sadyang may mga bagay na buhay ng tao na kusang dumarating ng di mo inaasahan. Kami po ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa isang napalaking biyayang ipinagkaloob ng UAE goverment na mabigyan ng cultural visa. Sisiguraduhin namin na pagyayamanin namin at susuklian ng magandang gawain ang pagkakataong ito at maipamalas ang galing ng lahing Pilipino,” said Bobier.