Filipino professionals’ drive to donate blood to benefit over 250 beneficiaries in UAE

Filipinos have once again proven their hearts of good will and service for those in need following a collaborative drive to donate blood here in the UAE.

The Institute of Integrated Eletrical Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IIEE UAE) spearheaded the blood donation drive last April 23, 2021, in partnership with Prime Medical Center headed by Dr. Daffodils Guevarra and Dr. Deepak Nand, and with the guidance of Dubai Health Authority.

A total of 88 participants donated a bag of blood each that will benefit at least 264 individuals.

The blood donation drive was the brainchild of IIEE-UAE headed by its Committee Chairman Engr. Marlon Hipolito, who sought the cooperation of other Filipino organization to collaborate and have more volunteers sign up for the cause.

The campaign was supported by different individuals and various Filipino Organizations like the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers, headed by Engr. Arnel Caburnay (PSME-UAE Vice President – Internal); Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines, headed by Dr. Reenan M. Gotis (IECEP-UAE Governor); Overseas Filipino Civil Engineers Association, headed by Engr. Erwin Piasan (OFCEA-UAE President); United Architects of the Philippines, headed by Achi. Christian Vasquez (UAP-Dubai President); Gulftic Certification L.L.C., headed by Dr. Yahya Ali Yahya (Administrative Department); Team Mitsubishi Lancer, headed by Engr. Dennis Millan (TML-UAE Administrator); and the Mapua Basketball League, headed by Engr. Ger Santos and Archi. Biltz Enriquez.

Engr. Hipolito thanked the organizations for their warm response as they accepted the invitation to join the cause. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Engr. Melchor De Roma (IIEE Chapter President), Engr. Maximo Adarlo Jr. (Immediate Former Chapter President) and his PEE batch 13 for the great opportunity and their full support.