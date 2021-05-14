Viral: Hair-raising alligator emerges from lake, chases fisherman

A Florida-based fisherman had a close shave with death when he came face-to-face with a giant alligator.

The hair-raising incident recorded live on Tommy Lee’s camera will surely give you goosebumps.

Lee, 22, was tarpon fishing in the Everglades on Saturday morning when he had a close encounter with a bull alligator that was “more than 11 feet in length”.

Before the creature swam up to shore, Lee had been recording himself fishing with his GoPro.

What followed was a nail-biting escape by Lee captured in a two-minute long video which he shared on his YouTube channel and which has clocked in over a million views.

In the video, Lee can be heard saying, “Jesus Christ. You gotta be careful here,” when the gator slowly rose from the water. As Lee tries to retreat from the gator, he stumbles backward but luckily regains his balance.

“Well that puts an end to my tarpon fishing,” Lee mumbles to himself while only a short distance from the animal. When he tried to urge the gator to leave, Lee had to briefly run down the trail he was on.

In a statement provided to video content distributor Viral Hog, Lee wrote that the alligator had chased him and “got within 10ft” of me. Lee’s video ends with a splash being heard and the gator can no longer be seen when he returns to the shoreline.

“And I am out of here,” Lee said to himself before he grabs his blue fishing rod and turns the camera off.

Lee’s video under his “Chum Dumpster” channel has racked up more than one million views.

While most YouTube users commented that they were happy to see Lee safe, in the end, some were confused about why he walked back to the shoreline.

Watch the viral below:

