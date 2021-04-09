LOOK: Pinoy tricycle parades PH heritage while crossing Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco 

A Pinoy-made tricycle was seen crossing the famous Golden Gate Bridge in Northern California together with a group of Pinoy Riders.

The group comprises Filipino-Americans who share the same passion for big bikes.

“TNT Traysikel was a hit with this group of more than 60 Filipino Americans on motorcycles that showed up for this meetup and ride (more than 400 members on the Facebook group),” according to tnt_traysikel, an Instagram account managed by Michael Arcega and Paolo Asuncion who collaborated to create its customized sidecar.

“It was great to meet so many Pinoys on 2 wheels. And what a sight it was to see a Filipino Traysikel crossing the Golden Gate Bridge followed by a bunch of Filipinos on motorcycles!!” it added.

The vehicle is a mobile public artwork that serves as a cultural marker at the SOMA Pilipinas Cultural Heritage District in San Francisco.

The tricycle also has handpainted designs by Meng Ngyuen.

The words “Hoy,” “UFO: Unidentified Filipino Object,” “Yerodynamic” and “Basta Driver, Sweet Lover” can be seen in the tricycle’s design.

“TNT Traysikel is an immigrant metaphor constructed from a deep colonial history. As a social sculpture, TNT Traysikel was used as an aesthetic object, a protest tool and symbol of solidarity with the Black community against Police brutality and delivery vehicle during the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be the main site for collecting stories of Filipinx diaspora in a forthcoming documentary,” the artist said on his website.