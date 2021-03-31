FeatureLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Michael Cinco launches new line of perfumes at Arab Fashion Week 2021

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Internationally-renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco has created two new perfumes that exude the essence of flourishing in vast spring of hope and aspirations, as part of the ongoing Arab Fashion Week 2021.

The Filipino Times Awards 2015 Rizal Awardee and Fashion Designer of the Year launched his new perfume ‘Impalpable Dreams’ in collaboration with BENCH taking inspiration from his iconic phrase, set to launch at the Arab Fashion Week 2021 this April 1, Thursday at 9:05pm Dubai Time

“I created two scents for this collaboration. One is for men which I called ‘Impalpable Men’, and for women, is called ‘Impalpable Dreams’. This follows the successful collaboration I had with Mr. Ben Chan back in 2019 who approached me once again to create a brand-new scent for BENCH,” shared Cinco.

He shares that the unique essence of the perfume comes from a special mix of fresh water scent, a mix of floral and citrus, which he describes as similar to “a beautiful dream of a nmyph with a scent that remains and lingers which depicts the depth and boundless promise of the jungle”.

“This scent is sweet, fresh, and cool and is aimed for the young, hip, cool, adaptive and creative generation. My favorite phrase is ‘Impalpable Dreams’ which is now infused within this perfume that is inspired by the mystique of a magical blue lake the beckons from afar as we delve deeper into the verdant entrails of this jungle called life,” said Cinco.

“It gives me confidence and strong determination in my everyday life. And it inspires me to be creative and to always smell IMPALPABLE,” he added.

Watch the teaser here:

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

Comedian Ate Gay hospitalized due to pneumonia

1 hour ago

Duterte wants to establish own vaccine institute as legacy

2 hours ago

Phivolcs says Alert Level 2 stays in Taal Volcano, 212 volcanic quakes recorded in 24 hours

2 hours ago

Locsin enraged over attack on Fil-Am senior in New York

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button