Young Filipinos encouraged to be relentless learners to find opportunities in digital marketing

Young Filipino graduates are urged to discover and play to their strengths in finding opportunities in the field of digital marketing, buoyed by years of their practical experience as heavy users of various social media platforms.

The Far Eastern University (FEU) – Career and Placement Office (CAPO) spearheaded aPre-Employment Preparation (PEP) webinar series which hosted a talk led by Mr. Vince Ang, Vice President of Brand Engagement and Communications at the New Perspective Media Group and General Manager of The Filipino Times that explored employment categories that comprise the current landscape of digital marketing.

Ang highlighted four categories that play on the strengths of FEU graduates who are about enter the labor force. These include:

– Content for those who excel in writing and research;

– Creatives for the individuals who have an artistic eye for detail;

– Statistics for those who have keen insights on numbers; and

– Technical for individuals capable of formulating strategies that entice newcomers and help keep audiences engaged with the social media platform.

“Those of you who are thinking of working in digital marketing, whatever you know as of the moment, will only last you for two months. Theory is good – you have acquired knowledge on how things work, how to create content but always remember that analytics and algorithms of each social media platform are tweaked and changed after this set period,” said Ang.

He advised graduates that once they land the opportunity to begin working in digital marketing, they should continue to upskill and keep themselves abreast of the latest information on their chosen field.

“It is very, very important that you continue to study, do a lot of research, explore different platforms and try it yourself so that you will be able to know how to execute,” said Ang.

Ang also shared the importance of their digital footprint, stating that it is common for employers these days to check this before an individual gets the call for a job interview.

“Make sure that what you post on your social media, when you post anything online, when you comment on others’ platform – that this would be acceptable to the brand that you want to work with and this is your version of your own brand identity that you want people to see,” said Ang.

