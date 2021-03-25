‘Visang Pampamilya’: Pinoys welcome UAE’s 5-year multi-entry tourist visa

Following the announcement of two new types of visas adopted by the UAE Government, a significant number of Filipino expats target to have their family members visit the UAE in the coming months.

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet has adopted a remote work visa and a multiple-entry tourist visa. This historic move is the first of its kind in the region and aims to position the UAE as an ideal work and tourist destination.

“We also approved a multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital,” said the Vice President. “We are working with clear objectives to boost our economic status globally and provide the best quality of life to our citizens and residents. Our journey of development endures.”

What interests most overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) here is the new 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa, which can be issued to all nationalities. Tourists granted this visa can stay in the country for 90 days on each visit. It is renewable for another 90 days. Anyone can apply for it because it is on a self-sponsorship basis.

OFWs’ roaring applause was visible on social media, hailing the news about the visa. An online straw poll conducted by The Filipino Times among 344 respondents revealed that an astounding 74% or 7 out of 10 Filipino expats are planning to have their loved ones visit the country in the near future. Of this number, 5 out of 10 of the respondents said they target to arrange for their family’s visit in 6-12 months, 3 in 10 plan in the next 1 to 3 years, while the remaining 2 out of 10 respondents hope that they can bring their loved ones within 1-6 months.

Reconnecting families

Reyan Domingo, a Filipino frontliner, shared that he wishes to take this opportunity to be reunited with his siblings. This time, he wants to tour them around the UAE. He said he realized the importance of family after they lost both of their parents.

“Mahigit tatlong taon ko nang hindi nakikita ang mga kapatid ko since we lost our parents way back 2017 and 2018 it’ll really help a lot na makakasama sila,” the frontliner said.

Knowing that OFW families, he said, can soon visit the UAE and spend time together, even just for a short while, gives every migrant Filipinos here the drive and inspiration to work twice harder. “Malaking tulong ang pagkakaroon ng 5 years tourist visa specially sa mga OFW na tulad namin dahil ang pamilya ang aming inspiration sa buhay at malaking tulong ito upang makasama namin sila mababawasan ang aming pangungulila sa pagkawalay sa kanila,” Domingo said.

Marivel Tambis, a brand executive working for over eight years, said that the last time she saw her only daughter was already more than a year ago. As a mother, she said this new visa would make it easier to bring her daughter to the country to spend quality time with her.

“Sobra po akong natutuwa sa balitang ito dahil pwede nang magbakasyon dito sa UAE every year ang aking nag-iisang anak. Mahigit isang taon na kaming hindi nagkikita.”

She added, “Bilang ina, walang katumbas yung panahon na kasama mo ang iyong anak, kasi nakakagaan ng pakiramdam kapag kapiling mo yung mahal mo sa buhay.”

Practical solution

Since each visit with the new multiple-entry visa can be extended from 90 days to 180 days, this length of time makes it optimal for OFWs who have varying schedules and limited days of yearly work leave.

Jenny Maghari, another frontliner in Abu Dhabi, shared that this measure will work better for many OFWs like her, because they can maximize their yearly leave—considering the length of days a returning OFW would need to spend in government-quarantine facilities in the Philippines.

“Dahil sa working schedule ng isang OFW na nurse, maraming benefits para sa akin at sa aking pamilya na gustong bumisita at makapiling sa pamamagitan nitong five-year tourist visa. Isa dito ay pwede ko silang makasama nang mas mahabang panahon dito sa Abu Dhabi na less ang gastos sa pag rerenew ng visa from time to time,” Maghari said.

“Bukod dito, sulit din para sa akin dahil hindi ko na kailangan pang umuwi ng Pilipinas para lang makasama ko ang pamilya ko, lalo na sa panahon ngayon,” she added.

Neil Janson Guilfardo, a teacher working for over seven years in Abu Dhabi, thanks the UAE for providing equal opportunities for all expats in this country they call their ‘second home’.

“I think it will greatly improve most of everything. Not only for the tourism sector but the economy as well since expats, myself included, will be grabbing this opportunity. I will make sure that their [my family] stay will be worth it. I am really grateful that the UAE for giving us this chance to be with our loved ones for a longer period,” said Guilfardo.