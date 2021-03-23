‘Value isn’t measured by gender’: Filipina urges fellow women to rise beyond gender barriers

Filipina women in the UAE are reminded to not let their gender, passport, or any other measure make them feel undervalued for what they’re really able to bring to the table.

Gweys Soriano, a fashion stylist who has been working in the UAE for the past six years, recalled that she was once discriminated against merely because of her gender and the passport that she holds.

“I was on for a final job interview a few years ago, excited to get a job I wanted back then. The hiring manager told me after that the owner likes me and wants me to join the company as soon as possible,” recalled Soriano.

However, when they handed her the offer letter, she got disappointed that the benefits and salary were lower but she was even more surprised when they told her the reasons behind the decision on the paper.

“When the offer letter was handed over to me, I got disappointed because the offer is way far from what I have told them of my expectations. She was very transparent when she told me the reasons. I am a woman, and the company is dominated by men; the passport that I hold and that I do not speak the language,” said Soriano.

Facing discrimination head on

She revealed that while she was initially sad about the circumstance, she reminded herself of the hardships her parents had to go through to send her and her four siblings to be well-educated and ready for the road ahead.

“I was sad because I felt that my value was being measured by my gender and my passport and not of my experiences and what I can bring to the table. I thought of my parents who sacrificed to live apart just to send us to a good school for a better future. I remembered my mother who was juggling a 9-5 work with 5 kids on the side. It did not feel good and thought that my parents do not deserve their child to be undervalued just like that,” said Soriano.

Soriano mustered up the courage to be as transparent as the hiring manager and asked them the reasons why the company lowered the offer just because she was a woman.

“Even though I was worried of not getting the job, I bravely asked the hiring manager if what is it if I am a woman in a male dominated company? What does my passport have to do with the job I am going to do? Do the people I am going to work with do not speak nor understand English? But it seemed that their offer was non-negotiable and so I left and conditioned myself that there will be something for me somewhere and that I do not belong there. My value is non-negotiable, too,” said Soriano.

Know your worth

Fast forward several years later, Soriano now shares that the incident is an anecdote she shares for fellow Filipinas to be reminded of their real value.

“I understood from that experience that people will choose to see in you what they only want to see in you and that is okay. It is something I do not have control on. What I can control is myself, and the decision on how to go on and live my own life,” said Soriano.

Never stay in a place just for the sake of being there. Think that there is always a next level and always have a better vision of yourself. Do not let anything nor anyone define you nor your talents be dismissed. Do not let other people use your gender nor your passport as a weakness. You have got to love and value yourself. Think and act like a queen. Like in the game of chess, the queen moves without restrictions,” she added.