FeatureLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Nakheel’s Palm Tower residences to open in October, apartments available from AED 1.7 million

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 seconds ago

The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s new 52-storey landmark development on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, is now almost 95 percent complete, with all components due to open by October this year.

Soaring 240 metres above the world-famous island, the building is in the advanced stages of fit out, with all exterior cladding completed, said a press release issued by Nakheel on Sunday.

RELATED STORY: Dubai’s ‘Burj Khalifa’ named one of world’s ‘Insta-wonders’

Located at the Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Tower offers sweeping, uninterrupted views of the island, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline – and amenities for residents and visitors.

The building comprises 432 luxury, fully furnished residences, due for handover from October this year, and a 290-room St. Regis hotel, opening this summer.

READ ON: Married influencers in Dubai take their baby’s gender reveal on Burj Khalifa

Aqil Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel, said, “The Palm Tower is the latest, iconic addition to Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel’s growing list of landmark projects across Dubai. Its unrivalled residential, hospitality and leisure components will further enhance Dubai’s position as a world-class destination for living, leisure and tourism.

The studios and one, two and three bedroom apartments occupy levels 19 to 47 of the building, with prices from AED1.7 million. The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm is on the first 18 floors.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

7th FEME Forum with Ambassador Quintana7th FEME Forum with Ambassador Quintana

Ambassador Quintana engages with Filipino women entrepreneurs, professionals and community leaders

21 mins ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericc

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,717 new cases, total now at 440,355

32 mins ago

GUIDE: Step-by-step process to book your free COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Dubai

39 mins ago

UAE weather bureau warns of sandstorms on March 21 at Dubai, northern Emirates

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button