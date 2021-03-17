Secret flower garden in #UAE that’ll transport you to paradise

Filled with 30,000 stunningly gorgeous flowers, a sprawling flower farm hidden within Wadi Asimah, Ras Al Khaimah, will surely give you an idyllic view, and is a must-visit place in UAE.

Gaining recognition on social media for its picturesque scenery, UAE Flower Farm can pass a spot in a dreamy children’s book.



It took seven years of landscape blooming dedication for 50-year-old Mohammed Al Mazroui to grow such a charming farm.

He recently retired from his 29 years of work in the Central Bank of UAE, according to the National, and dedicates his full-time attention to his own flower paradise.

“I’ve loved flowers since childhood,” he says. “Some places are famed for their flowers … I’ve seen online how lush it is in the US and Europe, and wondered if I could do the same in this country. So I tried to grow flowers here.”



It took him years to develop his knowledge and learn some methods to adapt various species to UAE’s climate.

The planting season begins from September to October. The harvest season will be in April or May.

Even before opening the farm to visitors, the blooms are sent to flower shops in Sharjah and Dubai.



The farm’s business focuses on selling seeds through WhatsApp and Instagram.

To name a few flowers that bloom here are larkspurs, hollyhocks, gladioli, sunflowers, snapdragons, and marigolds.

This Emirati-owned farm invites folks to come, explore, and enjoy the astonishing scenery.



Visitors can buy ready-made flowers and are also allowed to pick their own.

It is a bit of a trek from Dubai but paying a visit is rewarding.

Insider tips: The Flower Farm is open daily from 7 am until 11 am and then from 2 pm until 6:30 pm. Weekdays are quieter and the golden hours are especially beautiful.